Men's Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends its crown, beats Itambe Minas in the final to clinch the title again

Sicoma Perugia wins the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships after a dominant display in the finals against Itambe Minas at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 23:17 IST , Bengaluru

Netra V
Sir Sicoma Perugia wins the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships
Sir Sicoma Perugia wins the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Sir Sicoma Perugia wins the Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU

Sir Sicoma Perugia produced a dominant display to defeat Itambe Minas in straight sets 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 to win the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship title at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Semeniuk Kamil of Sicoma Perugia in action
Semeniuk Kamil of Sicoma Perugia in action | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU
lightbox-info

Semeniuk Kamil of Sicoma Perugia in action | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU

Kamil Semeniuk started the proceedings for Sicoma with an angular spike into Minas’ empty space. With a scad of service errors, the Brazilian outfit kept losing points. A Jesus Herrera Jaime cross-court spike was followed by an audience standing ovation. Sicoma’s captain Wilfredo Leon, despite being benched, garnered the crowd’s attention during the first set with “we want Leon” chants. Minas lost by 12 points in the first set despite Paulo Vinicios and Michael Sanchez’s attempts to revive the side.

Minas’ Gustavo Andre Orlando started the second set with a middle-court attack in Sicoma’s vacant spot. Sicoma’s complacent attitude seemed to have gotten the better of them at the start of the second set as they sought a comeback. Semeniuk’s spike provided the Italian outfit’s much-needed return to the game at 19-18. Minas gave up its significant lead as Sicoma’s powered through 25-21.

To get a better view of their favourite players, the audience resorted to sitting on the floor in the stand, and they were not disappointed as the Italian outfit provided the needed entertainment.

ALSO READ | Men’s Volleyball Club World C’ships: Sicoma one step from completing title defence, faces Itambe Minas in fina

A nip-and-tuck start to the third set was soon replaced with Sicoma dominance after Flavio Resende Gualberto’s block as the scoreline read 12-9. With the Italian side’s attackers and defenders combining well, Minas had little to no chance of overpowering. A Jamie spike sealed the deal 25-19 for Sicoma, who gathered together for celebrations. After Sicoma’s coach Angelo Lorenzetti was lifted by his team, the defending champions raised the trophy amid the confetti shower.

Earlier in the day, Dmitriy Muserskiy’s magic prevailed as Suntory Sunbirds edged past Halkbank Spor Kulubu in a five-set thriller 17-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12 to win bronze.

Results:
Final-Sir Sicoma Perugia bt Itambe Minas 25-13, 25-21, 25-19
Third place- Suntory Sunbirds bt Halkbank Spor Kulubu 17-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12 Award winners
Individual Awards
Best Outside Hitter – Oleh Plotnyskyi of Sir Safety Perugia
Best Outside Hitter – Marcus Vinicius Evangelista Coelho of Itambe Minas
Best Middle Blocker – Sebastian Sole of Sir Safety Perugia
Best Middle Blocker – Renan Michelucci of Itambe Minas
Best Libero – Maique Reis Nascimento of Itambe Minas
Best Setter – Simon Giannelli of Sir Safety Perugia
Best Opposite Hitter – Dmitriy Muserskiy of Suntory Sunbirds
Most Valuable Player - Oleh Plotnyskyi of Sir Safety Perugia

Related Topics

FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship

