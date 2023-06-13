Magazine

Asian Games: SAI announces selection trial dates for volleyball teams

SAI will conduct the Asian Games selection trials for volleyball from June 18 to 20 for men’s team and from June 20 to 22 for women’s side at its Netaji Subhas Southern Centre in Bengaluru. 

Published : Jun 13, 2023 20:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Selection trials for Indian men’s and women’s volleyball teams for Asian Games will be held from June 18 to 22. (Representative Image)
Selection trials for Indian men’s and women’s volleyball teams for Asian Games will be held from June 18 to 22. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Selection trials for Indian men’s and women’s volleyball teams for Asian Games will be held from June 18 to 22. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday announced the dates for trials to select the men’s and women’s volleyball teams for the upcoming Asian Games.

SAI will conduct the trials from June 18 to 20 for men’s team and from June 20 to 22 for women’s side at its Netaji Subhas Southern Centre in Bengaluru. The registration deadline for the same is - 1PM on June 17 for men and 1PM on June 18 for women.

The Asian Games, which were supposed to be held last year before being postponed due to COVID-19, will take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian Olympic Association has formed a four-member ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections of the Volleyball Federation of India and also to run the affairs of the national body till the federation’s new executive committee is in place.

“The ad-hoc committee includes an official of volleyball’s world body FIVB and it will start functioning soon,” a prominent IOA official told Sportstar on Tuesday evening.

“The trials to select the men’s and women’s teams for the Asian Games will be held under the ad-hoc committee’s guidance in Bengaluru.”

The IOA had formed the ad-hoc committee on the advice of the Union Sports Ministry and after holding discussions with the FIVB on the impasse in Indian volleyball.

The committee includes a former India tennis player and a former volleyball international from Kerala and the names will be officially announced soon.

The committee will have to conduct the VFI elections within 45 days of its formation and also manage the affairs of the VFI, including selection of players for the various international events till the federation’s newly-elected office-bearers take charge.

A seven-member committee for men, which will have Dronacharya awardee Shyam Sunder Rao as the chairman, and a six-member committee for women, headed by another Dronacharya awardee A. Ramana Rao, have been formed to select the Asian Games teams.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

