Archery World Cup Stage 1: Indian men’s recurve team loses to China in shoot-off, wins silver

The Indian men’s recurve team was defeated by China in the final to win silver at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 23 April, 2023 13:33 IST
Atanu Das in action.

Atanu Das in action. | Photo Credit: World Archery Federation via Getty Images

The Indian men’s recurve team comprising of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tarundeep Rai was defeated by Li Zhongyuan, Qi Xiangshuo and Wei Shaoxuan of China 4-5 in the final at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Sunday.

In a match that witnessed a shoot-off after the Indians bounced back after losing the first two sets.

Due to the Chinese having scored near the centre, they were declared the winner after the first shoot-off.

Later in the day, Dhiraj will face Dan Olaru of Moldova in the men’s individual bronze medal match.

India now have two golds, one silver from Stage 1 of the meet, with the gold medals coming from the compound events featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

