Archery World Cup Stage 1: Indian men’s recurve team loses to China in shoot-off, wins silver

The Indian men’s recurve team comprising of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tarundeep Rai was defeated by Li Zhongyuan, Qi Xiangshuo and Wei Shaoxuan of China 4-5 in the final at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Sunday.

In a match that witnessed a shoot-off after the Indians bounced back after losing the first two sets.

Due to the Chinese having scored near the centre, they were declared the winner after the first shoot-off.

Later in the day, Dhiraj will face Dan Olaru of Moldova in the men’s individual bronze medal match.

India now have two golds, one silver from Stage 1 of the meet, with the gold medals coming from the compound events featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam.