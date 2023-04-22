Archery World Cup Stage One: Indian compound mixed team defeats Chinese Taipei to win gold

India’s mixed team compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale defeated Chen Yi-Hsuan and Chen Chieh-Lun of Chinese Taipei 159-154 to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Saturday.

Ojas said that the two haven’t thought about the World Record, despite missing the mark by one point. The record for the event is 160 and the Indians had a chance to equalise the record, if not for the 20-year-old’s nine in the final few minutes of the game.

“We haven’t talked about that. It was my mistake, I did something wrong, that’s why I scored a nine, “ he said after the game.

The Indians never felt out of place as they kept their lead throughout the game after the Chinese Taipei pair scored two nines in the first round.

On the other hand, Jyothi said that she was focused on the individual medal matches, which will take place later today.

The Indian, who is ranked 11th in the world will face Great Britain’s Ella Gibson in the women’s compound semifinals.