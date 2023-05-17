Archery World Cup Stage Two: Dhiraj, Simranjeet dominate in recurve; Teams falter in compound

B. Dhiraj among men and Simranjeet Kaur among women were the best Indian archers in individual recurve ranking rounds of the Archery World Cup Stage-2 in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Dhiraj shot 656 points to claim the 13 th position, while Simranjeet scored 648 to be eighth.

Male archers Atanu Das (638, 44 th), Neeraj Chauhan (638, 47 th) and Tarundeep Rai (631, 57 th) and female archers Bhajan Kaur (638, 17 th), Ankita Bhakat (630, 24 th) and Aditi Jaiswal (618, 42 nd) were the other Indians in fray.

The country’s men’s team placed eighth with 1932 points, while the women’s team was fourth with 1916. The mixed team took the fifth spot with 1304 points.

In the compound events, the fifth-placed Indian men’s side, comprising Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav and Prathamesh Jawkar, got a bye and beat Indonesia 236-228 before crashing out with a 231-234 defeat to Mexico.

The third-ranked Indian women’s team, consisting of V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Avneet Kaur, received a first round bye but lost 228-231 to Chinese Taipei.