Asian Archery C’Ships: Parneet defeats Jyothi to clinch title; India’s compound mixed, women’s team win gold

The Indian compound women’s and mixed team won gold medals at the Asian archery championships in Bangkok on Thursday.

The women’s team comprising of Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur & Jyothi Surekha Vennam edged past Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yi Hsuan, Huang I-Jou and Wang Lu-Yun 234-233 to ensure India’s gold in the event for the second time.

The trio are now the reigning Asian Champion, Asian Games Champion, World Champion, and World number one.

Kaur defeated Vennam in an all-Indian shootoff 9-8 after tying 145-145 in the women’s compound final.

Swami along with Priyansh defeated the Thai duo of Kanoknapus Kaewchomphu and Lertruangsilp Nawayut 156-151. This is the third gold in this event for India at continental championships.

Later, Abhishek Verma edged past Joo Jaehoon of South Korea 147-146 to win his second bronze medal of the tournament.

Currently, India has three gold, one silver and three bronze in the tournament.