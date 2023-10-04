MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m

India’s Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 800m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 16:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Harmilan Bains.
India’s Harmilan Bains. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Harmilan Bains. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 800m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

She managed a 2:03.75 run after trailing behind at the 400m mark. She piped China’s Wang Chunyu in the last few metres to place second. Sri Lanka’s Tharushi won gold with 2:03.20.

Bains also won silver in the 1500m event with a time of 4:12.74s.

Athletics runs in Harmilan’s family. Her father Amandeep Bains is a South Asian Games medallist in 1500m, and mother Madhuri Saxena is a 2002 Asian Games silver medallist in 800m.

Related Topics

Harmilan Bains /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Neeraj leads with 82.38, Jena in second place
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 76 medals, 16 gold; Harmilan Bains wins 800m silver; Ojas-Jyothi win archery gold; Eye on Neeraj, men’s 4x400m relay team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swiatek demolishes Linette to reach China Open quarter-finals
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Neeraj Chopra in Javelin action; Harmilan Bains secures 800m silver; Sunil Kumar wins bronze in 87kg Greco-roman wrestling
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Sunil Kumar wins Greco-Roman 87kg bronze
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Why was there delay after Neeraj Chopra’s throw in javelin final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Saurav Ghosal advances to final, assures atleast silver medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj javelin Athletics LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023, October 4: Chopra throws 82.38m first attempt; Harmilan wins silver in women’s 800m
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Neeraj leads with 82.38, Jena in second place
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 76 medals, 16 gold; Harmilan Bains wins 800m silver; Ojas-Jyothi win archery gold; Eye on Neeraj, men’s 4x400m relay team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swiatek demolishes Linette to reach China Open quarter-finals
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Neeraj Chopra in Javelin action; Harmilan Bains secures 800m silver; Sunil Kumar wins bronze in 87kg Greco-roman wrestling
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment