Asian Games 2023: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m

India’s Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 800m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

She managed a 2:03.75 run after trailing behind at the 400m mark. She piped China’s Wang Chunyu in the last few metres to place second. Sri Lanka’s Tharushi won gold with 2:03.20.

Bains also won silver in the 1500m event with a time of 4:12.74s.

Athletics runs in Harmilan’s family. Her father Amandeep Bains is a South Asian Games medallist in 1500m, and mother Madhuri Saxena is a 2002 Asian Games silver medallist in 800m.