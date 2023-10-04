India’s Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 800m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.
She managed a 2:03.75 run after trailing behind at the 400m mark. She piped China’s Wang Chunyu in the last few metres to place second. Sri Lanka’s Tharushi won gold with 2:03.20.
Bains also won silver in the 1500m event with a time of 4:12.74s.
Athletics runs in Harmilan’s family. Her father Amandeep Bains is a South Asian Games medallist in 1500m, and mother Madhuri Saxena is a 2002 Asian Games silver medallist in 800m.
Latest on Sportstar
- Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Neeraj leads with 82.38, Jena in second place
- Asian Games 2023: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 76 medals, 16 gold; Harmilan Bains wins 800m silver; Ojas-Jyothi win archery gold; Eye on Neeraj, men’s 4x400m relay team
- Swiatek demolishes Linette to reach China Open quarter-finals
- Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Neeraj Chopra in Javelin action; Harmilan Bains secures 800m silver; Sunil Kumar wins bronze in 87kg Greco-roman wrestling
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE