India Sepaktakraw squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022

In the last continental games, in 2018, India secured a surprise bronze medal in the men’s regu event in Bangkok.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 18:26 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Japan’s Takeshi Terashima (L) strikes the ball against India during their men’s team sepaktakraw game at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014.
Japan’s Takeshi Terashima (L) strikes the ball against India during their men’s team sepaktakraw game at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. | Photo Credit: JASON REED/REUTERS
Japan's Takeshi Terashima (L) strikes the ball against India during their men's team sepaktakraw game at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. | Photo Credit: JASON REED/REUTERS

India will field teams in four Speaktakraw events -- men’s regu and quadrant and women’s regu and quadrant -- at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In the last continental games, in 2018, India secured a surprise bronze medal in the men's regu event in Bangkok.

Thailand has been the most dominant nation in the sport at the Asian Games, with the South-East Asian nation winning 32 medals, including 26 golds.

The sport was introduced in the competition in 1990.

At the Hangzhou Games the sepaktakraw events will be held in Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 24 to October 7, with the athletes competing for six gold medals.

Sepaktakraw Squad
Men
Regu - Niken Singh Khangem Bam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam
Quadrant Team- Shiva Kumar Chakali, Sandeep Kumar, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam
Women
Regu- Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam
Quadrant Team- Ayekpam Priya Devi, Sezovelu Dozo, Seyiekhrieno Tepa

