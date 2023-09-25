India Sepaktakraw squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022

India will field teams in four Speaktakraw events -- men’s regu and quadrant and women’s regu and quadrant -- at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In the last continental games, in 2018, India secured a surprise bronze medal in the men’s regu event in Bangkok.

Thailand has been the most dominant nation in the sport at the Asian Games, with the South-East Asian nation winning 32 medals, including 26 golds.

The sport was introduced in the competition in 1990.

At the Hangzhou Games the sepaktakraw events will be held in Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 24 to October 7, with the athletes competing for six gold medals.