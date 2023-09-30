MagazineBuy Print

Indian archers at the Asian Games - list of medal winners over the years

From Tarundeep Rai and Rajat Chauhan to Deepika Kumari and Jyothi Surekha, here is the full list of India’s medallists at the Games.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 16:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dola Banerjee of India competes in the Women’s Individual competition of Archery during the 2006 Asian Games at the Lusail Archery Range on December 11, 2006 in Doha, Qatar.
Dola Banerjee of India competes in the Women's Individual competition of Archery during the 2006 Asian Games at the Lusail Archery Range on December 11, 2006 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dola Banerjee of India competes in the Women’s Individual competition of Archery during the 2006 Asian Games at the Lusail Archery Range on December 11, 2006 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India has won 10 medals in archery at the Asian Games over the years, including one gold, four silver and five bronze medals. Here is the full list of India’s medallists at the Games.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: The team of India presents their bronze medals during the ceremony after the Men's team event of Archery during the 15th Asian Games Doha 2006 at the Lusail Archery Range on December 13, 2006 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images for DAGOC)
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: The team of India presents their bronze medals during the ceremony after the Men's team event of Archery during the 15th Asian Games Doha 2006 at the Lusail Archery Range on December 13, 2006 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images for DAGOC) | Photo Credit: Christof Koepsel
lightbox-info

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: The team of India presents their bronze medals during the ceremony after the Men's team event of Archery during the 15th Asian Games Doha 2006 at the Lusail Archery Range on December 13, 2006 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images for DAGOC) | Photo Credit: Christof Koepsel

2006 - Mangal Singh Champia, Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, Vishwas - Bronze medal in men’s team recurve

2010 - Tarundeep Rai - Silver medal in men’s individual recurve

2010 - Rahul Banerjee, Mangal Singh Champia, Jayanta Talukdar - Bronze medal in men’s team recurve

Tarundeep Rai of India releases an arrow during the men's individual archery final competition at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou on November 24, 2010. South Korea won gold, ahead of India for silver and Taiwan for bronze. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Tarundeep Rai of India releases an arrow during the men's individual archery final competition at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou on November 24, 2010. South Korea won gold, ahead of India for silver and Taiwan for bronze. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images) | Photo Credit: STR
lightbox-info

Tarundeep Rai of India releases an arrow during the men's individual archery final competition at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou on November 24, 2010. South Korea won gold, ahead of India for silver and Taiwan for bronze. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images) | Photo Credit: STR

2010 - Dola Banerjee, Rimil Buriuly, Deepika Kumari - Bronze medal in women’s team recurve

2014 - Rajat Chauhan, Sandeep Kumar, Abhishek Verma - Gold medal in men’s team compound

2014 - Abhishek Verma - Silver medal in men’s individual compound

2014 - Trisha Deb - Bronze medal in women’s individual compound

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 27: Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India competes in the Compound Women's Team Bronze Medal Match during day eight of the 2014 Asian Games at Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field on September 27, 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 27: Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India competes in the Compound Women's Team Bronze Medal Match during day eight of the 2014 Asian Games at Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field on September 27, 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne
lightbox-info

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 27: Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India competes in the Compound Women's Team Bronze Medal Match during day eight of the 2014 Asian Games at Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field on September 27, 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne

2014 - Trisha Deb, Purvasha Shende, Jyothi Surekha Vennam - Bronze medal in women’s team compound

2018 - Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma - Silver medal in men’s team compound

2018 - Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari, Jyothi Surekha Vennam - Silver medal in women’s team compound

