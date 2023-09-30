Indian archers at the Asian Games - list of medal winners over the years

India has won 10 medals in archery at the Asian Games over the years, including one gold, four silver and five bronze medals. Here is the full list of India’s medallists at the Games.
2006 - Mangal Singh Champia, Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, Vishwas - Bronze medal in men’s team recurve
2010 - Tarundeep Rai - Silver medal in men’s individual recurve
2010 - Rahul Banerjee, Mangal Singh Champia, Jayanta Talukdar - Bronze medal in men’s team recurve
2010 - Dola Banerjee, Rimil Buriuly, Deepika Kumari - Bronze medal in women’s team recurve
2014 - Rajat Chauhan, Sandeep Kumar, Abhishek Verma - Gold medal in men’s team compound
2014 - Abhishek Verma - Silver medal in men’s individual compound
2014 - Trisha Deb - Bronze medal in women’s individual compound
2014 - Trisha Deb, Purvasha Shende, Jyothi Surekha Vennam - Bronze medal in women’s team compound
2018 - Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma - Silver medal in men’s team compound
2018 - Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari, Jyothi Surekha Vennam - Silver medal in women’s team compound
