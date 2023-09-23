India vs Tajikistan Table Tennis LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: IND men’s team up against Tajikistan at 9:30 AM IST; Women’s through to next round after beating NEP 3-0

- September 23, 2023 08:24India advances to the next round
The women’s team is through to the next round after topping group f, winning both of their matches against Singapore and Nepal.
- September 23, 2023 08:23Indian Women’s Team Group F
India - 2 wins in 2 matches
Singapore - 1 win in 2 matches
Nepal - 2 losses in 2 matches
- September 23, 2023 08:18IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Sutirtha wins 3-0; IND 3-0 NEP
Here we go, India makes it to the next round as Sutirtha wins 11-2 in the third game to hand Evana Thapa Magar a 3-0 loss.
Final Score: 11-1, 11-5, 11-2
- September 23, 2023 08:14IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
Sutirtha wins the second game 11-5 and India is just a game away from making it to the next round!
- September 23, 2023 08:13IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
Sutirtha takes three and drops as many points in the next one minute, nonetheless, the Indian enjoys an 8-4 lead in the second game till now.
- September 23, 2023 08:11IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
A similar story follows in the second game as well. Sutirtha takes a 5-1 lead in the first 2 minutes.
- September 23, 2023 08:10IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
Evana Thapa managed to take just a point as the Indian cleaned up an 11-1 first-game win.
- September 23, 2023 08:09IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
A clinical start from Sutirtha who started off with a 3-0 lead and extended it to 8-0 within a flash.
- September 23, 2023 08:07IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Evana Thapa Magar
Sutirtha Mukherjee will face Evana Thapa Magar in the third match and will eye to wrap things quickly for India.
- September 23, 2023 08:04IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Ayhika wins 3-0; IND 2-0 NEP
Make it 11-2 as Ayhika finishes on high to win three easy games and give India a 2-0 lead over Nepal in the match.
Final Score: 11-3, 11-7, 11-2
- September 23, 2023 08:02IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
No chance was given by Ayhika in the third game as she dominated to lead 9-2 within the first three minutes.
- September 23, 2023 07:57IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
A clean finish at the end by Ayhika Mukherjee to win 11-7 and take a 2-0 lead in the second match.
- September 23, 2023 07:56IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
Ayhika quickly takes back two points to lead 7-5.
- September 23, 2023 07:56IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
Much better from Nabita who brings the score to five-all in the second game.
- September 23, 2023 07:53IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
6 minutes and the first game is done. Ayhika won 11-3 as India continues to dominate a much lower-ranked Nepal
- September 23, 2023 07:52IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
She takes four back-to-back points and extends her lead to 6 points as the scoreline reads 9-3 at the moment.
- September 23, 2023 07:51IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
Ayhika starts off with a 2-1 lead and converts it to a 5-3 scoreline in the first game of the second match.
- September 23, 2023 07:47IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Ayhika Mukherjee vs Nabita Shrestha
Ayhika Mukherjee will be up against Nabita Shrestha in the second match.
- September 23, 2023 07:46IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Diya wins 3-0; IND 1-0 NEP
It took Diya Chitale only 13 minutes to wrap up the first game as she won 3-0 to give India an early lead in the match.
Final Score: 11-1, 11-6, 11-8
- September 23, 2023 07:42IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
Sikka Shrestha is not able to put any pressure on the Indian as Diya leads comfortably 5-2 in the third game.
- September 23, 2023 07:39IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
And with no time, Diya Parag wins the second game 11-6.
- September 23, 2023 07:38IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
The Indian paddler is making inroads, leading 7-2 at the moment in the game 2.
- September 23, 2023 07:36IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match
Diya Parag takes no time to win the first game, thrashing Sikka Shrestha by 11-1.
- September 23, 2023 07:32Match starts
The first match begins as Diya Parag Chitale of India goes up against Sikka Shrestha of Nepal.
- September 23, 2023 07:30Indian Women’s team
Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Murkherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale
- September 23, 2023 07:11India’s group for women’s team event
Group F: India, Singapore, Nepal
- September 23, 2023 07:08IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Start list
1. Diya Parag Chitale (IND) vs Sikka Shrestha (NEP)
2. Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Nabita Shrestha (NEP)
3. Sutirtha Mukherjee (IND) vs Evana Thapa Magar (NEP)
4. Diya Parag Chitale (IND) vs Nabita Shrestha (NEP)
5. Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Sikka Suwal Shrestha (NEP)
- September 23, 2023 07:03Up next - India women’s vs Nepal women’s
The women’s team will face Nepal in the Group F match and a win would take them to the next round.
- September 23, 2023 07:00WHO ARE THE INDIANS IN ACTION AT THE ASIAN GAMES TODAY - SEPTEMBER 23?Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 23 in Hangzhou:
SAILING
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon
8:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma
8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur
11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan
11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan
11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali
11:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha
11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan
11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh
TABLE TENNIS
7:30 AM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Nepal
9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Tajikistan
- September 23, 2023 06:53WHERE TO WATCH THE ASIAN GAMES EVENTS LIVE?
The Asian Games events will be streaming live on SonyLIV. It will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
- September 23, 2023 06:47Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Table Tennis at the Asian Games 2023 on September 23. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates as it unfolds at Hangzhou.
