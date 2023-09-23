MagazineBuy Print

India vs Tajikistan Table Tennis LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: IND men's team up against Tajikistan at 9:30 AM IST; Women's through to next round after beating NEP 3-0

Asian Games 2023: Catch all the live action, updates and highlights from India's table tennis matches today at the Hangzhou Games.

Updated : Sep 23, 2023 09:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Table Tennis Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score: India men’s faces Tajikistan, women’s up against Nepal
Table Tennis Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score: India men’s faces Tajikistan, women’s up against Nepal | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Table Tennis Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score: India men’s faces Tajikistan, women’s up against Nepal | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Table Tennis at the Asian Games 2023 on September 23.

  • September 23, 2023 08:24
    India advances to the next round

    The women’s team is through to the next round after topping group f, winning both of their matches against Singapore and Nepal.

    Screenshot 2023-09-23 082752.png

  • September 23, 2023 08:23
    Indian Women’s Team Group F

    India - 2 wins in 2 matches

    Singapore - 1 win in 2 matches

    Nepal - 2 losses in 2 matches

  • September 23, 2023 08:18
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Sutirtha wins 3-0; IND 3-0 NEP

    Here we go, India makes it to the next round as Sutirtha wins 11-2 in the third game to hand Evana Thapa Magar a 3-0 loss.

    Final Score: 11-1, 11-5, 11-2

    Screenshot 2023-09-23 082546.png


  • September 23, 2023 08:14
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    Sutirtha wins the second game 11-5 and India is just a game away from making it to the next round!

  • September 23, 2023 08:13
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    Sutirtha takes three and drops as many points in the next one minute, nonetheless, the Indian enjoys an 8-4 lead in the second game till now.

  • September 23, 2023 08:11
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    A similar story follows in the second game as well. Sutirtha takes a 5-1 lead in the first 2 minutes.

  • September 23, 2023 08:10
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    Evana Thapa managed to take just a point as the Indian cleaned up an 11-1 first-game win.

  • September 23, 2023 08:09
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    A clinical start from Sutirtha who started off with a 3-0 lead and extended it to 8-0 within a flash.

  • September 23, 2023 08:07
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Evana Thapa Magar

    Sutirtha Mukherjee will face Evana Thapa Magar in the third match and will eye to wrap things quickly for India.

  • September 23, 2023 08:04
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Ayhika wins 3-0; IND 2-0 NEP

    Make it 11-2 as Ayhika finishes on high to win three easy games and give India a 2-0 lead over Nepal in the match.

    Final Score: 11-3, 11-7, 11-2

    Screenshot 2023-09-23 081218.png


  • September 23, 2023 08:02
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    No chance was given by Ayhika in the third game as she dominated to lead 9-2 within the first three minutes.

  • September 23, 2023 07:57
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    A clean finish at the end by Ayhika Mukherjee to win 11-7 and take a 2-0 lead in the second match.

  • September 23, 2023 07:56
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    Ayhika quickly takes back two points to lead 7-5.

  • September 23, 2023 07:56
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    Much better from Nabita who brings the score to five-all in the second game.

  • September 23, 2023 07:53
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    6 minutes and the first game is done. Ayhika won 11-3 as India continues to dominate a much lower-ranked Nepal

  • September 23, 2023 07:52
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    She takes four back-to-back points and extends her lead to 6 points as the scoreline reads 9-3 at the moment.

  • September 23, 2023 07:51
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    Ayhika starts off with a 2-1 lead and converts it to a 5-3 scoreline in the first game of the second match.

  • September 23, 2023 07:47
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Ayhika Mukherjee vs Nabita Shrestha

    Ayhika Mukherjee will be up against Nabita Shrestha in the second match.

  • September 23, 2023 07:46
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Diya wins 3-0; IND 1-0 NEP

    It took Diya Chitale only 13 minutes to wrap up the first game as she won 3-0 to give India an early lead in the match.

    Final Score: 11-1, 11-6, 11-8

    Screenshot 2023-09-23 081207.png


  • September 23, 2023 07:42
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    Sikka Shrestha is not able to put any pressure on the Indian as Diya leads comfortably 5-2 in the third game.

  • September 23, 2023 07:39
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    And with no time, Diya Parag wins the second game 11-6.

  • September 23, 2023 07:38
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    The Indian paddler is making inroads, leading 7-2 at the moment in the game 2.

  • September 23, 2023 07:36
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match

    Diya Parag takes no time to win the first game, thrashing Sikka Shrestha by 11-1.

  • September 23, 2023 07:32
    Match starts

    The first match begins as Diya Parag Chitale of India goes up against Sikka Shrestha of Nepal.

  • September 23, 2023 07:30
    Indian Women’s team

    Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Murkherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale

  • September 23, 2023 07:11
    India’s group for women’s team event

    Group F: India, Singapore, Nepal

  • September 23, 2023 07:08
    IND vs NEP Women’s Team Match - Start list

    1. Diya Parag Chitale (IND) vs Sikka Shrestha (NEP)

    2. Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Nabita Shrestha (NEP)

    3. Sutirtha Mukherjee (IND) vs Evana Thapa Magar (NEP)

    4. Diya Parag Chitale (IND) vs Nabita Shrestha (NEP)

    5. Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Sikka Suwal Shrestha (NEP)

  • September 23, 2023 07:03
    Up next - India women’s vs Nepal women’s

    The women’s team will face Nepal in the Group F match and a win would take them to the next round.

  • September 23, 2023 07:00
    WHO ARE THE INDIANS IN ACTION AT THE ASIAN GAMES TODAY - SEPTEMBER 23?
    Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 23 in Hangzhou:

    SAILING

    8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

    8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

    8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon

    8:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

    8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

    8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur

    11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan

    11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

    11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali

    11:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha

    11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan

    11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh

    TABLE TENNIS

    7:30 AM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Nepal

    9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Tajikistan

  • September 23, 2023 06:53
    WHERE TO WATCH THE ASIAN GAMES EVENTS LIVE?

    The Asian Games events will be streaming live on SonyLIV. It will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

  • September 23, 2023 06:47
    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Table Tennis at the Asian Games 2023 on September 23. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates as it unfolds at Hangzhou.

