India vs South Korea Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts fourth all-out on KOR, leads 49-20

Key Updates
- October 03, 2023 14:33IND 49-19 KOR
A SUPER TACKLE from Heejun Woo and Hyunjeong Lee to tackle Sushma Sharma.
- October 03, 2023 14:32IND 49-17 KOR
Akshima gets a running hand touch in the raid.
- October 03, 2023 14:31IND 48-17 KOR
Ritu Negi tackles Hyuna Jo with an ankle hold.
- October 03, 2023 14:30IND 47-17 KOR
Pooja goes in the raid and gets back with two touchpoints of Jiyi Park and Yuri Yoon.
- October 03, 2023 14:30IND 45-17 KOR
A touchpoint for Korea before the Indian defence took back one point with a tackle.
- October 03, 2023 14:29IND 44-16 KOR
Pushpa goes in the raid to get a touchpoint and with this India has INFLICTED THIRD ALL-OUT.
- October 03, 2023 14:27IND 41-16 KOR
Sakshi dishes out her solo dash to leave Korea with just one player on the mat.
- October 03, 2023 14:27IND 40-16 KOR
Another set of points traded in quick succession.
- October 03, 2023 14:26IND 39-15 KOR
Ritu Negi takes a running hand touch.
- October 03, 2023 14:25IND 38-15 KOR
An unsuccessful dash in defence from Captain Ritu Negi saw herself getting out.
- October 03, 2023 14:24IND 38-14 KOR
A touchpoint for Korea in the raid. But Pushpa trades back the point with a touchpoint.
- October 03, 2023 14:23IND 37-13 KOR
Pooja injured herself in a head-on collision with Korea’s number 7 Jiyi Park. She has been attended to by the medical staff. The point meanwhile has been attended to Korea even though Jiyi crossed the midline while trying to stop Pooja. India takes a review and wins back two points but Korea has also been awarded a point.
- October 03, 2023 14:17INd 35-12 KOR
Pushpa has been tremendous in the raid, she comes back with another touchpoint to increase India’s lead.
- October 03, 2023 14:16IND 34-12 KOR
Pooja gets a touchpoint before Hyuna Jo takes a point with a bonus.
- October 03, 2023 14:16IND 33-11 KOR
Poor by Jiyoung Kim in the raid as she was slow in the raid and went way too deep to get tackled by the Indian defence.
- October 03, 2023 14:15IND 32-11 KOR
A couple of empty raids by India.
- October 03, 2023 14:14IND 32-11 KOR
Pooja has been tackled by the Korean defence now. Great intent shown by the Indian counterpart.
- October 03, 2023 14:14IND 32-10 KOR
Pushpa Rana has been thumped down with a brilliant aggressive chain tackle to start the second half on a high.
- October 03, 2023 14:13Second Half starts
We are back with the live updates of the second half.
- October 03, 2023 14:09HALFTIME - IND 32-9 KOR
Pushpa Rana goes in the raid with just 2 seconds left on the clock and gets the CLEAN-UP ACT done with ease to INFLICT A THIRD ALL-OUT on Korea at the stroke of half-time.
- October 03, 2023 14:07IND 28-9 KOR
Pushpa Rana takes a point in raid to reduce Korea to two players.
- October 03, 2023 14:07IND 27-9 KOR
A bonus for the Korean defender before she has been tackled by the Indian defence.
- October 03, 2023 14:06IND 26-8 KOR
Pushpa comes back with a quick point in the raid after a failed attempt by the Korean defence to tackle her.
- October 03, 2023 14:05IND 25-8 KOR
Hyunjeong has been thwarted by Indian captain Ritu Negi.
- October 03, 2023 14:04IND 24-8 KOR
A bonus and a touchpoint have been awarded to India after review.
- October 03, 2023 14:03IND 22-8 KOR
Jiyi Park has been tackled and India FORCES SECOND ALL-OUT on South Korea with over two minutes on the clock in the first half.
- October 03, 2023 14:02IND 17-7 KOR
Heejong goes in the raid but Sakshi’s quick anklehold sends her out.
- October 03, 2023 14:01IND 16-7 KOR
Pushpa Rana goes in the raid against three Korean defenders. She goes deep and has been thrashed out by the trio of Heejeong Kim, Hyumjeong Lee and Jiyoung Kim. Rana reviews after the referees award SUPER TACKLE to Korea. After a video referral, the verdict remains the same as Korea gets two SUPER TACKLE points.
- October 03, 2023 13:57IND 16-5 KOR
Pooja hops back before taking the touchpoint of Korea No. 14 Jiyoung Kim.
- October 03, 2023 13:56IND 15-5 KOR
Hyunjeong Lee comes in the raid and gets a touchpoint of Pushpa.
- October 03, 2023 13:55IND 15-4 KOR
Pooja goes in the raid and gets an easy touchpoint of Hyuna Jo.
- October 03, 2023 13:54IND 14-4 KOR
Hyunjeong Lee and Hyuna Jo get back-to-back bonuses before Pushpa gets a touchpoint.
- October 03, 2023 13:53IND 13-2 KOR
Yuri Yoon makes a mistake on Pooja and gives away her point.
- October 03, 2023 13:52IND 12-2 KOR
Pushpa runs across to use the space on the left and touches Korean captain Heejong Kim to get a raid point.
- October 03, 2023 13:51IND 11-2 KOR
India INFLICTS FIRST ALL-OUT on Korea in just under five minutes.
- October 03, 2023 13:50IND 6-1 KOR
Pooja goes in the raid and comes back with two raid points, she takes one more touchpoint in the following raid.
- October 03, 2023 13:49IND 4-1 KOR
Multi-point raid for India to get off the mark in the game.
- October 03, 2023 13:48IND 0-1 KOR
Pooja is in the raid and she goes in at the left corner but comes back safely. Hyuna Jp tries a pursuit to touch Pooja in return to get first points of the game.
- October 03, 2023 13:47IND 0-0 KOR
Korea’s Seulji Lee comes to raid to start things off in this match. She goes back empty-handed.
- October 03, 2023 13:45India Women’s Kabaddi Schedule & Result
October 2, Monday - India 34-34 Chinese Taipei
October 3, Tuesday - South Korea vs India - 1:30 PM - Group A
October 4, Wednesday - India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM - Group A
- October 03, 2023 13:30Women’s Kabaddi Medal matches schedule
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 1 - 7:00 AM
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 2 - 7:50 AM
October 7, Saturday Final 7:00 AM - Gold medal Match
- October 03, 2023 13:26Women’s Kabaddi Squad for the Asian Games
India: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.
South Korea: Woo Heejun, Kim Heejeong (C), Park Jiyi, Yoon Yuri, Kim Jiyoung, Choi Dahye, J Hyuna, Lee Hyunjeong, Moon Kyungseo, Lee Seulji, An Myeongeun
- October 03, 2023 13:25Substitution list
- October 03, 2023 13:23Starting Lineups
Ritu Negi (C), Sakshi Kumari, Pushpa Rana, Nidhi Sharma, Pooja Narwal, Priyanka, Jyoti
- October 03, 2023 13:19Women’s Result Summary
- October 03, 2023 13:13LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Women’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and South will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony LIV.
The match will begin at 1:00 AM IST.
- October 03, 2023 13:01WELCOME
IND vs KOR, Kabaddi LIVE: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Women’s Group A match between India and South Korea at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.
