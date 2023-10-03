MagazineBuy Print

India vs South Korea Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts fourth all-out on KOR, leads 49-20

IND vs KOR, Kabaddi LIVE: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Women’s Group A match between India and South Korea at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 03, 2023 14:35 IST

Team Sportstar
India will face South Korea in the Women’s Group A clash at 1:30 PM IST.
India will face South Korea in the Women’s Group A clash at 1:30 PM IST. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India will face South Korea in the Women’s Group A clash at 1:30 PM IST. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and South Korea.

  • October 03, 2023 14:33
    IND 49-19 KOR

    A SUPER TACKLE from Heejun Woo and Hyunjeong Lee to tackle Sushma Sharma.

  • October 03, 2023 14:32
    IND 49-17 KOR

    Akshima gets a running hand touch in the raid.

  • October 03, 2023 14:31
    IND 48-17 KOR

    Ritu Negi tackles Hyuna Jo with an ankle hold.

  • October 03, 2023 14:30
    IND 47-17 KOR

    Pooja goes in the raid and gets back with two touchpoints of Jiyi Park and Yuri Yoon.

  • October 03, 2023 14:30
    IND 45-17 KOR

    A touchpoint for Korea before the Indian defence took back one point with a tackle.

  • October 03, 2023 14:29
    IND 44-16 KOR

    Pushpa goes in the raid to get a touchpoint and with this India has INFLICTED THIRD ALL-OUT.

  • October 03, 2023 14:27
    IND 41-16 KOR

    Sakshi dishes out her solo dash to leave Korea with just one player on the mat.

  • October 03, 2023 14:27
    IND 40-16 KOR

    Another set of points traded in quick succession.

  • October 03, 2023 14:26
    IND 39-15 KOR

    Ritu Negi takes a running hand touch.

  • October 03, 2023 14:25
    IND 38-15 KOR

    An unsuccessful dash in defence from Captain Ritu Negi saw herself getting out.

  • October 03, 2023 14:24
    IND 38-14 KOR

    A touchpoint for Korea in the raid. But Pushpa trades back the point with a touchpoint.

  • October 03, 2023 14:23
    IND 37-13 KOR

    Pooja injured herself in a head-on collision with Korea’s number 7 Jiyi Park. She has been attended to by the medical staff. The point meanwhile has been attended to Korea even though Jiyi crossed the midline while trying to stop Pooja. India takes a review and wins back two points but Korea has also been awarded a point.

  • October 03, 2023 14:17
    INd 35-12 KOR

    Pushpa has been tremendous in the raid, she comes back with another touchpoint to increase India’s lead.

  • October 03, 2023 14:16
    IND 34-12 KOR

    Pooja gets a touchpoint before Hyuna Jo takes a point with a bonus.

  • October 03, 2023 14:16
    IND 33-11 KOR

    Poor by Jiyoung Kim in the raid as she was slow in the raid and went way too deep to get tackled by the Indian defence.

  • October 03, 2023 14:15
    IND 32-11 KOR

    A couple of empty raids by India.

  • October 03, 2023 14:14
    IND 32-11 KOR

    Pooja has been tackled by the Korean defence now. Great intent shown by the Indian counterpart.

  • October 03, 2023 14:14
    IND 32-10 KOR

    Pushpa Rana has been thumped down with a brilliant aggressive chain tackle to start the second half on a high.

  • October 03, 2023 14:13
    Second Half starts

    We are back with the live updates of the second half.

  • October 03, 2023 14:09
    HALFTIME - IND 32-9 KOR

    Pushpa Rana goes in the raid with just 2 seconds left on the clock and gets the CLEAN-UP ACT done with ease to INFLICT A THIRD ALL-OUT on Korea at the stroke of half-time.

  • October 03, 2023 14:07
    IND 28-9 KOR

    Pushpa Rana takes a point in raid to reduce Korea to two players.

  • October 03, 2023 14:07
    IND 27-9 KOR

    A bonus for the Korean defender before she has been tackled by the Indian defence.

  • October 03, 2023 14:06
    IND 26-8 KOR

    Pushpa comes back with a quick point in the raid after a failed attempt by the Korean defence to tackle her.

  • October 03, 2023 14:05
    IND 25-8 KOR

    Hyunjeong has been thwarted by Indian captain Ritu Negi.

  • October 03, 2023 14:04
    IND 24-8 KOR

    A bonus and a touchpoint have been awarded to India after review.

  • October 03, 2023 14:03
    IND 22-8 KOR

    Jiyi Park has been tackled and India FORCES SECOND ALL-OUT on South Korea with over two minutes on the clock in the first half.

  • October 03, 2023 14:02
    IND 17-7 KOR

    Heejong goes in the raid but Sakshi’s quick anklehold sends her out.

  • October 03, 2023 14:01
    IND 16-7 KOR

    Pushpa Rana goes in the raid against three Korean defenders. She goes deep and has been thrashed out by the trio of Heejeong Kim, Hyumjeong Lee and Jiyoung Kim. Rana reviews after the referees award SUPER TACKLE to Korea. After a video referral, the verdict remains the same as Korea gets two SUPER TACKLE points.

  • October 03, 2023 13:57
    IND 16-5 KOR

    Pooja hops back before taking the touchpoint of Korea No. 14 Jiyoung Kim.

  • October 03, 2023 13:56
    IND 15-5 KOR

    Hyunjeong Lee comes in the raid and gets a touchpoint of Pushpa.

  • October 03, 2023 13:55
    IND 15-4 KOR

    Pooja goes in the raid and gets an easy touchpoint of Hyuna Jo.

  • October 03, 2023 13:54
    IND 14-4 KOR

    Hyunjeong Lee and Hyuna Jo get back-to-back bonuses before Pushpa gets a touchpoint.

  • October 03, 2023 13:53
    IND 13-2 KOR

    Yuri Yoon makes a mistake on Pooja and gives away her point.

  • October 03, 2023 13:52
    IND 12-2 KOR

    Pushpa runs across to use the space on the left and touches Korean captain Heejong Kim to get a raid point.

  • October 03, 2023 13:51
    IND 11-2 KOR

    India INFLICTS FIRST ALL-OUT on Korea in just under five minutes.

  • October 03, 2023 13:50
    IND 6-1 KOR

    Pooja goes in the raid and comes back with two raid points, she takes one more touchpoint in the following raid.

  • October 03, 2023 13:49
    IND 4-1 KOR

    Multi-point raid for India to get off the mark in the game.

  • October 03, 2023 13:48
    IND 0-1 KOR

    Pooja is in the raid and she goes in at the left corner but comes back safely. Hyuna Jp tries a pursuit to touch Pooja in return to get first points of the game.

  • October 03, 2023 13:47
    IND 0-0 KOR

    Korea’s Seulji Lee comes to raid to start things off in this match. She goes back empty-handed.

  • October 03, 2023 13:45
    India Women’s Kabaddi Schedule & Result

    October 2, Monday - India 34-34 Chinese Taipei

    October 3, Tuesday - South Korea vs India - 1:30 PM - Group A

    October 4, Wednesday - India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM - Group A

  • October 03, 2023 13:30
    Women’s Kabaddi Medal matches schedule

    October 6, Friday - Semifinal 1 - 7:00 AM

    October 6, Friday - Semifinal 2 - 7:50 AM

    October 7, Saturday Final 7:00 AM - Gold medal Match

  • October 03, 2023 13:26
    Women’s Kabaddi Squad for the Asian Games

    India: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.

    South Korea: Woo Heejun, Kim Heejeong (C), Park Jiyi, Yoon Yuri, Kim Jiyoung, Choi Dahye, J Hyuna, Lee Hyunjeong, Moon Kyungseo, Lee Seulji, An Myeongeun

  • October 03, 2023 13:25
    Substitution list

    Screenshot 2023-10-03 132501.png

  • October 03, 2023 13:23
    Starting Lineups

    Ritu Negi (C), Sakshi Kumari, Pushpa Rana, Nidhi Sharma, Pooja Narwal, Priyanka, Jyoti

    Screenshot 2023-10-03 132034.png

  • October 03, 2023 13:19
    Women’s Result Summary

    Screenshot 2023-10-03 131749.png

  • October 03, 2023 13:13
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Women’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and South will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony LIV.

    The match will begin at 1:00 AM IST.

  • October 03, 2023 13:01
    WELCOME

    IND vs KOR, Kabaddi LIVE: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Women’s Group A match between India and South Korea at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

2022 Asian Games

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

