London Marathon: World record holder Kosgei withdraws with injury

Brigid Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020, was one of the favourites going into Sunday’s event.

Reuters
26 September, 2022 22:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Brigid Kosgei of Kenya.

FILE PHOTO: Brigid Kosgei of Kenya. | Photo Credit: AP

World record holder and twice London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei has been forced to withdraw from Sunday’s race due to a minor hamstring injury, organisers said on Monday.

Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020, was one of the favourites going into the event. She also won the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year after a silver medal at the Olympics last year.

“I have been struggling over the past month with an issue in the hamstring of my right leg. My training has been up and down and not the way I would like to prepare to be in top condition for the 2022 TCS London Marathon,” she said in a statement.

“We’ve decided it’s best I withdraw from this year’s race and get further treatment on my injuries in order to enter 2023 stronger than ever.”

Kosgei set a world record time of 2:14:04 in Chicago in 2019. She was upset in London last year when she finished fourth in a race won by her compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei, who is set to headline the event this weekend. 

