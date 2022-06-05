Dhanalakshmi surprises Hima Das in Turkey

Tamil Nadu’s S. Dhanalakshmi shocked Hima Das in the women’s 200m and topped the 100m, held as two races, in the seventh International Sprint and Relay Cup in Erzurum, Turkey, on Saturday.

Meanwhile Noah Nirmal Tom won the men’s 400m in 45.83s while national record holder Muhammed Anas, who was coming back from an injury, was ninth in 46.42. Indians swept the women’s 400m medals with Dandi Jyothika (53.47s), V. Subha and Summy finishing in that order.

It was the first competition for the quartermilers in the national camp after going to Antalya, Turkey, in April.

Prominent quartermilers Anjali Devi, who last ran the 400m in 2019 the year when she also competed in the Doha World Championships, and V.K. Vismaya, the 2018 women’s 4x400m relay gold medallist, skipped the event.