Gabby Thomas records world-leading 200m time with 21.60-second finish, surpasses Shericka Jackson

Thomas’s semifinal time of 21.86sec had briefly stood as the fastest in the world this year, before Shericka Jackson posted a 21.71 to win at the Jamaican trials.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 08:28 IST , Eugene - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Thomas, who opted not to run the 100m this week, powered past 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson in the last 100 in a scintillating performance run in a slight headwind of -0.4m/sec. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Gabby Thomas blazed to victory in a world-leading 21.60sec Sunday in the women’s 200m at the US athletics championships.

Thomas, who opted not to run the 100m this week, powered past 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson in the last 100 in a scintillating performance run in a slight headwind of -0.4m/sec.

Thomas’s semifinal time of 21.86sec had briefly stood as the fastest in the world this year, before Shericka Jackson posted a 21.71 to win at the Jamaican trials.

READ: McLaughlin dominates in US championships 400m win, Richardson shines again

Thomas responded in a big way, her personal best amping up anticipation for a showdown with reigning world champion Jackson at the World Championships in Budapest next month.

Richardson kept her hopes of a double bid in Budapest alive with her runner-up finish in a personal best 21.94sec and Kayla White was third in 22.01.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

