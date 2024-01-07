MagazineBuy Print

Ketema breaks world record for fastest marathon debut in Dubai

Clocking a time of 2:16:07, the 25-year-old became the eighth fastest woman in marathon history as she took gold, breaking the Dubai course record by 61 seconds.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 15:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tigist Ketema from Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the 23rd Elite Race Dubai Marathon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Tigist Ketema from Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the 23rd Elite Race Dubai Marathon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tigist Ketema from Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the 23rd Elite Race Dubai Marathon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: AP

Ethiopian runner Tigist Ketema broke the world record for the fastest marathon debut in Dubai on Sunday, shaving more than a minute off the course record.

Clocking a time of 2:16:07, the 25-year-old became the eighth fastest woman in marathon history as she took gold, breaking the Dubai course record by 61 seconds.

A former African Under-20 Championships gold medallist in the 800 metres, Ketema established herself as a long distance running prospect by winning the Great Ethiopian Run 10 km race in 2022.

Ethiopia swept the women’s podium in Dubai as Ruti Aga (2:18:09) and Dera Dida (2:19:29) finished second and third.

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

