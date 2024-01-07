Ketema breaks world record for fastest marathon debut in Dubai

Ethiopian runner Tigist Ketema broke the world record for the fastest marathon debut in Dubai on Sunday, shaving more than a minute off the course record.
Clocking a time of 2:16:07, the 25-year-old became the eighth fastest woman in marathon history as she took gold, breaking the Dubai course record by 61 seconds.
A former African Under-20 Championships gold medallist in the 800 metres, Ketema established herself as a long distance running prospect by winning the Great Ethiopian Run 10 km race in 2022.
Ethiopia swept the women’s podium in Dubai as Ruti Aga (2:18:09) and Dera Dida (2:19:29) finished second and third.
