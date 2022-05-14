RECAP: Mondo Duplantis' monstrous 6.20m world record pole vault in Belgrade

"The sky's the limit. Another title, another world record - it's been a pretty good day. Going over 6.20m for the first time, it's hard to explain. It's something that you can only dream of."

This was Armand Mondo Duplantis' reaction after breaking the world indoor record in pole vault at the World Championships in Belgrade in March.

6.20M ‼@mondohoss600 breaks his own WORLD RECORD to claim the #WorldIndoorChamps pole vault title pic.twitter.com/fBMX7FoWjw — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 20, 2022

Duplantis bettered his own pole vault world record as he soared to gold in Serbia. The US-born pole vaulter cleared 6.20 metres at the third time of asking, 1cm better than his previous best set in the same Stark Arena in Belgrade just two weeks before that.

Ahead of the Doha Diamond League, he teased the idea of crossing the 6m mark at the meet, something that had never been done before.

True to form, the Swede managed 6.02m, well ahead of the rest of the field which failed to clear 5.81, to begin his Diamond League campaign with an emphatic win.

It was business as usual for the athlete who will channel his attention on a world outdoor title in Eugene, Oregon, in July.