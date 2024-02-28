MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Morales Williams 400m indoor record won’t count: officials

The blistering 44.49sec 400m indoor time set by Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams last weekend will not be ratified as a world record due to an issue with the starting blocks, US officials said on Tuesday.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 08:30 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The 44.49sec 400m indoor time set by Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams last weekend will not be ratified as a world record.
The 44.49sec 400m indoor time set by Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams last weekend will not be ratified as a world record. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Christopher Morales Williams
infoIcon

The 44.49sec 400m indoor time set by Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams last weekend will not be ratified as a world record. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Christopher Morales Williams

The blistering 44.49sec 400m indoor time set by Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams last weekend will not be ratified as a world record due to an issue with the starting blocks, US officials said on Tuesday.

The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) made the announcement in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Although describing Morales Williams’ run as an “all-time world best”, the USTFCCCA said the teenager’s time won’t count as an official world record because of the starting blocks used in the race at a collegiate meeting in Arkansas on Saturday.

The 19-year-old University of Georgia student blasted to victory ahead of JeVaughn Powell (45.61) and Chris Robinson in 45.62 in Saturday’s race.

READ | Coach who tried to force Belarus sprinter home from Tokyo Olympics is banned for five years

Initially, Morales Williams’ time was believed to have broken the previous world mark, but the world record will remain the 44.52 set by American sprinter Michael Norman in March 2018.

Reports in the US on Tuesday said the starting blocks used in the race did not comply with World Athletics regulations governing the ratification of world records.

According to the rulebook, blocks must be linked to a World Athletics “start information system” which monitors reaction times.

The USTFCCCA post said Morales Williams had been drug tested after the competition “so that wasn’t an issue.”

Related Topics

World Record

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morales Williams 400m indoor record won’t count: officials
    AFP
  2. Mallorca beats Real Sociedad on penalties to return to Copa del Rey final two decades later
    AP
  3. Coach who tried to force Belarus sprinter home from Tokyo Olympics is banned for five years
    AP
  4. Djokovic thrilled to return to Indian Wells after five year hiatus
    Reuters
  5. FA Cup: Haaland hammers five as Man City thrash Luton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Morales Williams 400m indoor record won’t count: officials
    AFP
  2. Coach who tried to force Belarus sprinter home from Tokyo Olympics is banned for five years
    AP
  3. Canadian teenager Morales Williams races to world indoor 400 record
    Reuters
  4. Many varsities’ National champions to skip Khelo India University Games
    Stan Rayan
  5. 2012 Olympic champ Gabby Douglas pulls out of first meet in 8 years after testing positive for COVID
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morales Williams 400m indoor record won’t count: officials
    AFP
  2. Mallorca beats Real Sociedad on penalties to return to Copa del Rey final two decades later
    AP
  3. Coach who tried to force Belarus sprinter home from Tokyo Olympics is banned for five years
    AP
  4. Djokovic thrilled to return to Indian Wells after five year hiatus
    Reuters
  5. FA Cup: Haaland hammers five as Man City thrash Luton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment