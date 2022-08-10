FIRST SET

⦿ Cuba’s Masson Mykel jumps 8.04m. He is still leading the first set.

22:05

Here. We. GO! The athletes are lining up.

21:50PM IST

It will be a test for nerves for the young Sreeshankar. He has just won his maiden CWG long jump silver in Birmingham. Will he be able to make yet another podium finish in Monaco tonight?

21:30PM IST

Here’s a look at the 10 athletes competing in tonight’s long jump event.

ORDER ATHLETE COUNTRY PB SB 1 Miltiadis TENTOGLOU GRE 8.60 8.36 2 Maykel MASSO CUB 8.39 8.15 3 Steffin MCCARTER USA 8.26 8.15 4 Marquis DENDY USA 8.42 8.16 5 Tajay GAYLE JAM 8.69 7.97 6 M. SREESHANKAR IND 8.36 8.36 7 Erwan KONATE FRA 8.12 8.08 10 Thobias MONTLER SWE 8.27 8.27 9 Mattia FURLANI ITA 8.04 8.04 10 Jules POMMERY FRA 8.17 8.17

SREESHANKAR - MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE PREVIEW

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be in action at the 2022 Monaco Diamond League in Monaco on Wednesday. This will be his first competition after winning the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

This will be the 23-year-old Indian athlete's first Diamond League in 2022 after missing the Stockholm leg in June due to visa processing for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

At Birmingham 2022, Sreeshankar, competing in his maiden CWG, won the silver medal with an effort of 8.08 metres. He was at par with Bahamas' LaQuan Nairn but the latter was declared the winner of the final as he had a better second-best jump than the Indian.

At the Diamond League in Monaco, however, the competition will be tougher than the Birmingham CWG. Sreeshankar may have to raise his effort in order to make a podium finish.

The start list of the long jump event is comprised of Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and Cuba’s Maykel Masso, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Olympic silver medallist Juan Miguel Echevarria is not taking part in the event.

Sreeshankar, however, has had the season-best leap along with Miltiadis. Both jumped 8.36m this season. It is also Sreeshankar's best effort and the Indian national record.

But the Greek has a personal best of 8.60m, while Masso is not too far from Sreeshankar's best effort with a personal best of 8.39m.