National javelin throw championship: Kishore Kumar Jena tops list of qualifiers

A change of schedule released as late 90 minutes from Saturday’s event robbed the first day of National javelin throw championship of the two finals originally planned.

As a result, only the qualifying rounds in men, boys under-18 and under-16 were held at the Nehru Sports Complex. All eight finals will be on Sunday.

After the qualifying rounds, 12 men headed by Odisha’s Kishore Kumar Jena who came up with the day’s best throw of 70.96 metres, made it to the final.

In the boys’ under-18, throwers from Uttar Pradesh occupied the top five qualifying spots with Rahul Yadav showing the way with an attempt of 65.30 metres.

For boys’ under-16, local lad Arjun topped the list of qualifiers with an effort of 62.19.