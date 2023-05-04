Athletics

Neeraj Chopra, 2023 Doha Diamond League LIVE streaming info: Men’s Javelin Throw preview, IST timings

Here are the details of the 2023 Doha Diamond League in which Neeraj Chopra will participate in men’s javelin throw event.

CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 08:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra, reigning Olympic champion in men's javelin throw, will begin his 2023 season at the Diamond League meet in Doha on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra, reigning Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw, will begin his 2023 season at the Diamond League meet in Doha on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Neeraj Chopra, reigning Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw, will begin his 2023 season at the Diamond League meet in Doha on Friday.

The field will also feature current world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver medal at Tokyo Olympics and is the world leader this season with 88.38m.

Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Moldova’s Andrian Maldare, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, Germany’s Julian Weber and Kenya’s Julius Yego will be the other athletes in men’s javelin throw event in the Qatari capital.

India will also have representation in men’s triple jump as Commonwealth Games champion Eldhose Paul will make his Diamond League debut.

When is the 2023 Diamond League meet in Doha?
The 2023 Diamond League meet in Doha will be held on Friday - May 5.
Where in Doha will the 2023 Diamond League meet take place?
The 2023 Diamond League meeting in Doha will be held at the Qatar Sports Club.
At what time will men’s javelin throw competition begin at 2023 Doha Diamond League?
The men’s javelin throw competition at the 2023 Doha Diamond League, in which India’s Neeraj Chopra will participate, will begin at 10:14PM IST.
Where to watch men’s javelin throw competition at 2023 Doha Diamond League?
The men’s javelin throw competition at 2023 Doha Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18 and live streamed on Voot.

