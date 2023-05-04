Neeraj Chopra, reigning Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw, will begin his 2023 season at the Diamond League meet in Doha on Friday.

The field will also feature current world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver medal at Tokyo Olympics and is the world leader this season with 88.38m.

Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Moldova’s Andrian Maldare, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, Germany’s Julian Weber and Kenya’s Julius Yego will be the other athletes in men’s javelin throw event in the Qatari capital.

India will also have representation in men’s triple jump as Commonwealth Games champion Eldhose Paul will make his Diamond League debut.