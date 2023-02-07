Athletics

Paris mayor Hidalgo opposes Russia athletes being allowed for 2024 Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a “pathway” to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics.

Team Sportstar
07 February, 2023 17:22 IST
File Photo: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had previously said that she believed Russians could take part “under a neutral flag”.

File Photo: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had previously said that she believed Russians could take part “under a neutral flag”. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has opposed the participation of Russian athletes at the 2024 Olympics Games while war continues in in Ukraine, the mayor’s office said on Tuesday.

It represents a change in position by Hidalgo, who said last month she believed Russians could take part “under a neutral flag” to avoid “depriving athletes of competition”.

Ukraine responded to that announcement by saying it would consider boycotting the Games.

Poland’s sports minister said last week as many as 40 countries could refuse to take part in Paris if Russia and its ally Belarus were allowed to compete.

The IOC, and not the organisers nor the French authorities, will ultimately decide who competes in the Olympics.

