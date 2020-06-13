H. S. Prannoy resumes training after more than two months

H. S. Prannoy has left the unsavoury Arjuna award rejection episode behind him. The ace shuttler is back on the court after the Kerala government eased training norms for elite sportspersons in the State.

The former World no. 8 kicked up a storm last week when he expressed displeasure over his name not being recommended for the Arjuna Award by the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

After sabre rattling with the association, Prannoy is now at peace with himself. He has nominated himself for the Arjuna award and forwarded the application to the sports ministry. He refused to be drawn any further into the controversy and refrained from commenting on allegations about his attitude and commitment.

"I have self-nominated myself for the Arjuna Award. Let us wait and see. I don't have anything to comment on BAI's allegations. But regarding Arjuna award, I feel players from Kerala were getting a raw deal from BAI. There were a few players before me who deserved this award but were ignored,'' he said.

The 28-year-old, who stepped on a badminton court after more than two months, is slowly adjusting to the limited resources at his disposal to regain his pre-lockdown sharpness.

"The Gopichand academy is still closed so I had to find out the right avenue for my training in Thiruvananthapuram. Now I am using facilities at the TOSS Academy. I train and practise with young players at the academy in the morning. The evening session is devoted to physical fitness. Earlier during the lockdown, I used to do fitness drills at home but now I have started doing my fitness training outdoors. I plan to gradually increase the load in the coming days. I have no idea when the season will start but I must keep myself fit and ready when it eventually gets underway,'' he said.