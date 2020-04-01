Lockdown diaries: Enforced break a blessing in disguise for Prannoy

For H.S.Prannoy the COVID-19 enforced break has been a blessing in disguise. Former world number eight Prannoy, who is enjoying the break at home, said he was using the layoff to rest his tired body and rediscover his lost mojo. "The month long break is the biggest I have got in my professional career. I have never stayed at my home for more than a week in the last seven years and I am enjoying every minute of it. In a way it is a welcome break and it is good for me to recharge my batteries and come back refreshed for the new season,'' he said.

The 27-year-old Prannoy, who skipped the All England Open badminton championship, said it was the right decision in the prevailing circumstances and like the other players, he too was worried about his ranking dropping due to break in international schedule.

"The tournament was taking place at a time when the disease was spreading rapidly in England and I thought it was risky. Regarding the rankings, it is a tricky situation as the players will lose points if they are not playing in any tournaments to defend it. But since there are no tournaments taking place, everyone is worried about losing their rankings. The Badminton World Federation should take a call on freezing the rankings at least till the season begins as per schedule,'' he said.

Prannoy, whose form has taken a dip in the last one-and-half-years due to which his world ranking slipped to 28 from eighth, said he is using the break to reflect on what went wrong with his game. "I must confess that now I am not anywhere close to being as consistent as I was two years ago. A lot of things have contributed towards it. I was not happy at the way I was training as I struggled with the methods of the new coach at the academy. I wasn't getting any match practice and there wasn't any time to reflect on my game as I was playing non-stop. Now that I have got a break, I can reflect on a few things and rework my game," he said.

Despite the break, Prannoy is following the workouts given by his trainer at the Gopichand Academy. "Every other day, there is a video conference with the trainer and I follow the schedule given to me. Sometimes I play an odd game in the terrace to stay fit,'' he said.