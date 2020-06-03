Prannoy lashes out at BAI after Arjuna award snub

H.S. Prannoy has once again expressed displeasure after his name was not recommended by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for the prestigious Arjuna award.

On Tuesday, the BAI recommended the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and singles player Sameer Verma for the award this year.

The former world number eight has questioned the selection criteria for the award. He took to Twitter and Instagram to express his frustration. “#arjunaawards same old story. Guy who has medals in CWG and Asian Championship not even recommended by Association and guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended#waah#thiscountryisajoke," Prannoy wrote.

On his Instagram page, Prannoy wrote: "Perfect picture of me trying to run behind all these so called AWARDS (which I am never gonna get). Totally hurts as a sportsperson #totalscam. No wonder why we get 2 Olympic medals out of I billion population #ourcountrywillneverchange#corrupted system."

The former national champion told Sportstar that he has better credentials as a player than the winners of the Arjuna award in badminton in the last two years. “The BAI never really cares. Last year, at least my name was the before the committee and I was omitted in the last round and they told my performance towards the end of the year was not good. But this year my name wasn't even recommended by the federation. If you look at my performance in the last two years I have better credentials than the names which were recommended by the federation for the award. It is really frustrating and disappointing, '' he said.