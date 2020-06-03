More Sports Badminton Badminton Prannoy lashes out at BAI after Arjuna award snub Indian shuttler H. S. Prannoy took to social media to voice his displeasure on not being recommended for the Arjuna award for the second consecutive year. M.R. Praveen Chandran New Delhi 03 June, 2020 13:27 IST H.S. Prannoy expressed his displeasure on social media, saying players less accomplished than him have been recommended for the prestigious award. - REUTERS M.R. Praveen Chandran New Delhi 03 June, 2020 13:27 IST H.S. Prannoy has once again expressed displeasure after his name was not recommended by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for the prestigious Arjuna award.On Tuesday, the BAI recommended the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and singles player Sameer Verma for the award this year.RELATED| BAI recommends Satwiksairaj, Chirag and Sameer for Arjuna awards The former world number eight has questioned the selection criteria for the award. He took to Twitter and Instagram to express his frustration. “#arjunaawards same old story. Guy who has medals in CWG and Asian Championship not even recommended by Association and guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended#waah#thiscountryisajoke," Prannoy wrote. #arjunaawards Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah #thiscountryisajoke— PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) June 2, 2020 On his Instagram page, Prannoy wrote: "Perfect picture of me trying to run behind all these so called AWARDS (which I am never gonna get). Totally hurts as a sportsperson #totalscam. No wonder why we get 2 Olympic medals out of I billion population #ourcountrywillneverchange#corrupted system."RELATED| Lockdown diaries: Enforced break a blessing in disguise for Prannoy The former national champion told Sportstar that he has better credentials as a player than the winners of the Arjuna award in badminton in the last two years. “The BAI never really cares. Last year, at least my name was the before the committee and I was omitted in the last round and they told my performance towards the end of the year was not good. But this year my name wasn't even recommended by the federation. If you look at my performance in the last two years I have better credentials than the names which were recommended by the federation for the award. It is really frustrating and disappointing, '' he said. Never actually understood the system of applying for an award . I hope this changes . Be strong bro .— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) June 3, 2020 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos