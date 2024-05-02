MagazineBuy Print

Uber Cup 2024 quarterfinal: India loses to Japan 0-3

India lost to Japan 0-3 after Isharani Baruah was defeated by Nozomi Okuhara 15-21, 12-21 in the second women’s singles at the Uber Cup quarterfinals in Chengdu, China on Thursday.

Published : May 02, 2024 08:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ashmita Chaliha in action.
Ashmita Chaliha in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Ashmita Chaliha in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

India lost to Japan 0-3 after Isharani Baruah was defeated by Nozomi Okuhara 15-21, 12-21 in the second women’s singles at the Uber Cup quarterfinals in Chengdu, China on Thursday.

Ashmita Chaliha lost to Aya Ohori 10-21, 22-20, 15-21 in the first women’s singles. Chaliha, who struggled to find rhythm in the first game, came back to equalize the scoreline before taking the second game 22-20.

The Indian failed to capitalize on her early lead in the third game, losing points in quick succession as the Asian Games medalist from Japan launched a counter of her own.

Chaliha crumbled under pressure, losing the third game and the match 15-21.

“The first game could have been better, the court conditions didn’t suit me. I played her in Syed Modi but I wasn’t good, so today I wanted to give my best. Third set I could have been better after the 11 points, I made silly errors,” Chaliha said.

“In the second game, I managed to play on her backhand side. She is a lefty like me, so I got confused initially. With my attacks, I got more points. Overall, I am happy with the way I played. It was a great experience.”

The first doubles match saw National champions Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam face a straight game defeat 8-21, 9-21 against Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

Baruah’s fate was no different as she put on a brave fight against the former World No 1 but failed to convert the chances.

India had reached the semifinals of the Uber Cup thrice in 1957, 2014 and 2016.

The Indian men’s team, the defending champions, will face China in the quarterfinals of Thomas Cup later in the day.

