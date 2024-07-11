MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Full list of countries participating in the Summer Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Here is the full list of National Olympic Committees (countries) participating at the Summer Games.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 23:16 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Paris Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11 with over 10,500 athletes taking part.

In this edition of the Games, around 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are set to compete besides the ‘Individual Neutral Athletes’ and the Refugee Olympic Team.

Owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the IOC banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their respective countries’ flags. Athletes from these regions can compete as ‘Individual Neutral Athletes’, as long as they do not actively support the conflict.

Here is the complete list of the 206 National Olympic Committees:

• Afghanistan

• Albania

• Algeria 

• American Samoa

•  Andorra

•  Angola 

•  Antigua and Barbuda 

•  Argentina 

•  Armenia 

•  Aruba 

•  Australia 

•  Austria 

•  Azerbaijan 

•  Bahamas 

•  Bahrain 

•  Barbados 

•  Belgium 

• Belize

•  Benin 

•  Bermuda 

•  Bhutan 

•  Bolivia 

•  Bosnia and Herzegovina 

•  Botswana 

•  Brazil 

•  British Virgin Islands

• Brunei

•  Bulgaria 

•  Burkina Faso 

• Burundi

• Cabo Verde

• Cambodia

•  Cameroon 

•  Canada 

•  Cape Verde

•  Cayman Islands 

• Central African Republic

•  Chad 

•  Chile 

•  China

•  Colombia 

• Comoros

• Congo

• Cook Islands

•  Costa Rica 

•  Croatia 

•  Cuba 

•  Cyprus

•  Czech Republic 

•  Democratic Republic of the Congo 

•  Denmark 

•  Djibouti

•  Dominica 

•  Dominican Republic 

•  Ecuador 

•  Egypt 

•  El Salvador 

• Equatorial Guinea

•  Eritrea 

•  Estonia 

• Eswatini

•  Ethiopia 

• Federated States of Micronesia

•  Fiji

•  Finland

• France (host)

•  Gabon

• Gambia 

• Georgia 

• Germany 

• Ghana 

• Great Britain 

•  Greece 

•  Grenada 

•  Guam 

•  Guatemala 

•  Guinea 

•  Guinea-Bissau 

• Guyana

•  Haiti

• Honduras

•  Hong Kong 

•  Hungary 

•  Iceland 

•  India 

 Individual Neutral Athletes 

•  Indonesia 

•  Iran 

•  Iraq 

•  Ireland 

•  Israel 

•  Italy 

•  Ivory Coast 

•  Jamaica 

•  Japan 

•  Jordan 

•  Kazakhstan 

•  Kenya 

•  Kiribati

•  Kosovo 

•  Kuwait

•  Kyrgyzstan 

• Lao People’s Democratic Republic

•  Latvia 

•  Lebanon 

•  Lesotho 

•  Liberia 

•  Libya 

Liechtenstein

•  Lithuania 

•  Luxembourg 

•  Madagascar 

•  Malawi

•  Malaysia 

•  Maldives 

•  Mali 

•  Malta 

•  Marshall Islands 

•  Mauritania

•  Mauritius 

•  Mexico 

•  Moldova 

•  Monaco 

•  Mongolia 

•  Montenegro 

•  Morocco 

•  Mozambique 

•  Myanmar 

•  Namibia 

• Nauru

•  Nepal 

•  Netherlands 

•  New Zealand 

•  Nicaragua 

•  Niger 

•  Nigeria 

•  North Korea 

•  North Macedonia 

•  Norway 

• Oman

•  Pakistan 

•  Palau

•  Palestine 

•  Panama 

•  Papua New Guinea 

•  Paraguay 

•  Peru 

•  Philippines 

•  Poland 

•  Portugal 

•  Puerto Rico 

•  Qatar 

•  Refugee Olympic Team 

•  Romania 

•  Rwanda 

•  Saint Kitts and Nevis

•  Saint Lucia 

•  Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 

•  Samoa 

•  San Marino 

• Sao Tome and Principe

•  Saudi Arabia 

•  Senegal 

•  Serbia 

•  Seychelles

•  Sierra Leone

•  Singapore 

•  Slovakia 

•  Slovenia 

‘ • Solomon Islands

•  Somalia

•  South Africa 

•  South Korea 

•  South Sudan 

•  Spain 

•  Sri Lanka 

•  Sudan 

•  Suriname 

•  Sweden 

•  Switzerland 

•  Syria 

•  Tajikistan 

•  Tanzania 

•  Thailand 

•  Timor-Leste

•  Togo 

•  Tonga

•  Trinidad and Tobago 

•  Tunisia 

•  Turkey 

•  Turkmenistan 

• Tuvalu

•  Uganda 

•  Ukraine 

•  United Arab Emirates 

•  United States 

•  Uruguay 

•  Uzbekistan

•  Vanuatu 

•  Venezuela 

•  Vietnam

•  Virgin Islands British

•  Virgin Islands, US

• Yemen 

•  Zambia

•  Zimbabwe

