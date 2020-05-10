Mother's Day | My mother’s role can't be measured: P. V. Sindhu

World champion P. V. Sindhu has a special bonding with her mother, P. Vijaya. She remembers her contribution in her illustrious journey on the eve of Mother’s Day in a chat with Sportstar.

How you define the role of your mother in your career?

My mother’s role cannot be quantified and measured. Simply put, if not for her, I couldn’t have had this kind of a career.

What has been her biggest influence and contribution in your career?

My mother always taught me the importance of values like hard work, discipline and respect. I believe this is the reason for my achievements.

What is the most valuable advice from your mother?

The best advice I got from mom was to always be grounded and respect everybody.

Is she the biggest source of inspiration to you?

Of course. She worked so hard taking care of our family and led by example.

Has your mother being an athlete helped you?

I am blessed to have a mother who has been an athlete herself. I got her genes. She taught me the importance of hard work and leaving the outcome to the almighty.

When you won the World Championship, you dedicated your gold medal to her. Is that the biggest gift you’ve presented her till date?

Yes.

Is there any dream you are chasing for her sake?

As I told you, my mother and I believe in hard work and give our best.

Is there any difference between being a normal girl and a world champion with your mother?

I am still a daughter to my mother and will always be.