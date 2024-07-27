MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland takes lead on day two, Zimbabwe keeper Madande concedes record 42 byes

The Irish made 250, bolstered by 59 extras and a last-wicket stand of 47 between Andy McBrine and No. 11 Matthew Humphreys.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 10:45 IST , BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Peter Moor scored 79 to help Ireland take a 40-run first-innings lead against Zimbabwe on second day of the one-off Test in Belfast on Friday.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Peter Moor scored 79 to help Ireland take a 40-run first-innings lead against Zimbabwe on second day of the one-off Test in Belfast on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Peter Moor scored 79 to help Ireland take a 40-run first-innings lead against Zimbabwe on second day of the one-off Test in Belfast on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ireland earned a 40-run first-innings lead against Zimbabwe after a 79 by Peter Moor against his birth country on day two Friday of their one-off Test at Stormont Cricket Ground.

The Irish made 250, bolstered by 59 extras and a last-wicket stand of 47 between Andy McBrine and No. 11 Matthew Humphreys.

Zimbabwe, dismissed for 210 on day one, closed on 12 without loss.

Opener Moor put on 71 for the first wicket with captain Andy Balbirnie during a strong morning session. Balbirnie departed for 19 and Curtis Campher was out cheaply as Ireland got to lunch on 115-2.

READ | Ireland dismisses Zimbabwe for 210 on rain-shortened first day

Moor, who was born in Harare and represented Zimbabwe before he switched to play for Ireland in 2023 owing to an Irish passport, had reached fifty by this point.

When Moor was dismissed for 79 off 105 balls by Blessing Muzarabani, Ireland quickly went from 165-3 to 189-7, with Sean Williams securing the crucial wicket of Paul Stirling for 22.

McBrine stuck around either side of tea and a rain delay before he found an important ally in Humphreys. Humphreys smashed one six in a 31-ball innings of 27 not out. McBrine was out for 28 to end Ireland’s innings on 250.

Fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga took 3-39, Muzarabani 3-53 and Williams and Tendai Chatara bagged two each.

Related Topics

Ireland /

Zimbabwe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland takes lead on day two, Zimbabwe keeper Madande concedes record 42 byes
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Siene lays down red carpet for nations as Games begin with pompous ceremony
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC: Predicted lineups for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test: England stumbles with the bat after bowling West Indies out on opening day
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland takes lead on day two, Zimbabwe keeper Madande concedes record 42 byes
    AP
  2. IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland dismisses Zimbabwe for 210 on rain-shortened first day
    AP
  3. South Africa loses fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for Test series in West Indies
    Reuters
  4. Hundred hero Hodge stars for West Indies as England toil without Anderson at the end of Day 2
    AFP
  5. ENG vs WI, 1st Test: England great Anderson retires with one final flourish
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland takes lead on day two, Zimbabwe keeper Madande concedes record 42 byes
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Siene lays down red carpet for nations as Games begin with pompous ceremony
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC: Predicted lineups for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test: England stumbles with the bat after bowling West Indies out on opening day
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment