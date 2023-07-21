MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Veteran badminton official K. Pani Rao passes away

Pani Rao first officiated in the Junior Nationals when Madhumita Bist won the title in early 70s and also when Syed Modi shocked Prakash Padukone in the 1981 Senior national final in Vijayawada.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 19:41 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: K. Pani Rao.
FILE PHOTO: K. Pani Rao. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: K. Pani Rao. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM

Veteran badminton official, K. Pani Rao, who was also a former Sports Authority of India coach, passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 70 and survived by a son and a daughter.

Pani Rao, treasurer of Telangana Badminton Association, was one of the most familiar faces of badminton in the Telugu-speaking States, being very close to former BAI secretary K. Punnaiah Choudhary. He was largely instrumental in organising many tournaments from the district to International level over the years.

READ - Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for semifinals

He first officiated in the Junior Nationals when Madhumita Bist won the title in early 70s and also when Syed Modi shocked Prakash Padukone in the 1981 Senior national final in Vijayawada. In fact, he used to mention that Prakash was his all-time favourite player.

Pani Rao was also the State coach and had a hand in the evolution of the likes of Manoj Kumar, Gopi Chand and Chetan Anand.

The soft-spoken Pani Rao, who always remembered late former BAI Secretary Ahmed Hussain and Punnaiah as his mentors, always ensured that the media got results of all the tournaments on time.

He was also a BWF referee and officiated in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games.

Punnaiah Choudhary expressed shock at the demise. “It is a huge personal loss for me,” he said.

Gopi, Chetan, Manoj were among those who expressed their condolences.

Related stories

Related Topics

BWF /

Sports Authority of India /

Gopi Chand /

Prakash Padukone /

BAI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Veteran badminton official K. Pani Rao passes away
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score, Day 2: Kohli eyes first overseas century in five years; IND 296/4 (86)
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: BAN 109/3; Sindhu, Suthar pick quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. French police investigate violent home robbery of PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma
    AP
  5. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Bairstow misses ton, England 592 all out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Veteran badminton official K. Pani Rao passes away
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for semifinals
    PTI
  3. Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair reaches quarterfinals; Prannoy, Priyanshu bow out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Korea Open 2023: Prannoy, Rajawat enter second round; Sindhu, Srikanth lose
    PTI
  5. Sindhu slips to world no. 17, lowest ranking in over a decade
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Veteran badminton official K. Pani Rao passes away
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score, Day 2: Kohli eyes first overseas century in five years; IND 296/4 (86)
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: BAN 109/3; Sindhu, Suthar pick quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. French police investigate violent home robbery of PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma
    AP
  5. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Bairstow misses ton, England 592 all out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment