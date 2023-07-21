MagazineBuy Print

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for semifinals

The Asian champions Satwik and Chirag progressed to the semifinals and will meet the Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang on Saturday.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 16:27 IST , YEOSU, KOREA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 tournament with a straight-games win over Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi on Friday.

The world No. 3 Indian combination, seeded third, took just 40 minutes to get the better of the fifth seeded Japanese pair 21-14, 21-17.

Satwik and Chirag will take on second seeds Wei Keng Liang and Chang Wang of China, who are the 2021 world champions in men’s doubles.

READ - Satwik ‘smashes’ Guinness world record with fastest badminton hit

Satwik and Chirag are the only Indians left in the tournament after the exits of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth among others.

Playing their first tournament since winning the Indonesia Open Super 1000 last month, it was a neck and neck affair till the first six points before the Indians surged ahead pocketing four straight points.

Once ahead, Satwik and Chirag managed to keep their nose in front to bag the first game easily.

The Indians made a slow start in the second game as they trailed 3-6, but lifted their game just in time to claw back to grab six consecutive points to lead 14-9.

The Japanese pair, however, were in no mood to give up without a fight. They played aggressively and were also helped by some unforced errors by the Indians to draw level at 16-16.

But Satwik and Chirag stepped on the accelerator at that point to win the game to assure themselves a place in the last-four stage.

Related Topics

Korea Open /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
