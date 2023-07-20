Korea Open 2023: Prannoy, Priyanshu bow out

India’s H S Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat lost in their respective second round matches of the Korea Open Super 500 tournament on Thursday.

Prannoy lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 15-21, 21-19, 18-21 in an hour and six minutes, while Priyanshu was defeated by Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 14-21, 21-19, 17-21.

More to follow...