MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Korea Open 2023: Rajawat enters second round

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat progressed to the second round of Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over local player Choi Ji Hoon in men’s singles competition on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 10:37 IST , Yeosu - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action.
FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat progressed to the second round of Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over local player Choi Ji Hoon in men’s singles competition here on Wednesday.

World number 32 Rajawat, the Orleans Masters winner, saw off Choi 21-15, 21-19 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with top seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

Kiran George, however, failed to cross the opening hurdle, going down to Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu wei 17-21, 9-21 in another men’s singles match.

READ | Sindhu slips to world no. 17, lowest ranking in over a decade

B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, however, suffered a 21-23, 21-13, 12-21 loss against Korean pair of Song hyun Cho and Lee Jung Hyun in their mixed doubles opening round.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Related Topics

Priyanshu Rajawat /

Kiran George /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

B Sumeeth Reddy /

Aakarshi Kashyap /

P. V. Sindhu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Korea Open 2023: Rajawat enters second round
    PTI
  2. INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI Live Score: India 76/3; Harmanpreet, Jemimah in the middle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kolkata rides in Emi Martinez’s slipstream
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Duleep Trophy review: South Zone stuns West Zone to become champion
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Watch: Zhang retires in tears after opponent erases mark on court
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Korea Open 2023: Rajawat enters second round
    PTI
  2. Sindhu slips to world no. 17, lowest ranking in over a decade
    PTI
  3. Korea Open: Rankireddy-Shetty advance to pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Satwik ‘smashes’ Guinness world record with fastest badminton hit
    PTI
  5. Korea Open: Sindhu, Srikanth will restart quest for first title of season
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Korea Open 2023: Rajawat enters second round
    PTI
  2. INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI Live Score: India 76/3; Harmanpreet, Jemimah in the middle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kolkata rides in Emi Martinez’s slipstream
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Duleep Trophy review: South Zone stuns West Zone to become champion
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Watch: Zhang retires in tears after opponent erases mark on court
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment