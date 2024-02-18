Badminton Asia Team Championships gold a confidence boost for Sindhu in Paris Olympics year

India’s champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu said India’s historic gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships was a team effort and that she was really glad in ensuring her team was off to solid starts right through the tournament.

India beat Thailand 3-2 in the final at Selangor in Malaysia, on Sunday, to confirm the medal.

“Stay focussed and stay confident is the mantra for me right now in the year of the Paris Olympics,” the 28-year-old shuttler said.

“Frankly, we weren’t expecting this kind of result. But, hats off to the entire team. It was just amazing and I am glad personally too that I could contribute to the team’s win,” Sindhu told Sportstar from Malaysia.

The double Olympics medalist said the gold was very important in terms of getting the confidence back after an injury break.

India’s women players celebrate with the trophy after winning against Thailand at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships. | Photo Credit: AFP

“Coming back from an injury lay-off was never easy for sure. I have always wanted my team to win and ensure a winning start being the lead player. It is just fabulous the way the girls have responded in such style,” the former World champion Sindhu said. “Ending on such a high note does a world of good for all of us,” she added.

Reflecting on her game, Sindhu said the break and the subsequent training at Prakash Academy in Bengaluru taught to be more patient, positive and keep working hard.

“Everything takes time. But you have to believe in yourself. There is a big change in skills, technique and other related issues as far as my game is concerned. It is a whole new team with a new coach and support staff. Prakash [Padukone] Sir being a legend himself knows what exactly I need to be back at my best,” she said.

“There are a lot of emotions as this win comes after such a long break. There was the issue of what I will do. But hard work always pays off. I will gain a lot of confidence from this Asia Championship gold,” Sindhu added.

“Definitely, in the Olympics year, these kind of performances are very important. But again, learning and improving is an everyday process. I hope to learn a lot more,” she said.

On her targets for the Paris Olympics and the upcoming year, Sindhu said: “Well, there are no specific targets. I just hope every time going into a tournament to give my 100 percent. It is going to be hard but again you have to be at your best. It is important that you are right there mentally and physically,” she explained. “There is a lot of scope to improve for sure given the fact that the women’s circuit is very challenging and competitive,” she added.