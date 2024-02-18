PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb and the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand shone for India as it beat Thailand 3-2 to lift its maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships title on Sunday.
Sindhu started the proceedings for India in the first match where she faced Supanida Katethong, clinching a 21-12, 21-12 win to give India a 1-0 win.
Treesa and Gayatri played next in the first women’s doubles match, where they secured a 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 win to extend India’s lead to 2-0.
AS IT HAPPENED: Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand highlights
With the tie operating on the ‘best of five’ rule, Ashmita Chaliha had the chance to give India a clean sweep in her singles match against Busanan Ongbamrungphan, but the latter was the better player throughout the match, beating the Indian 11-21, 14-21 to bring back Thailand into the equation.
It completed the comeback after the in-form duo of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard (Aimsaard sisters) beat the team of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra 21-11, 21-9 to make it 2-2 for Thailand.
With Anmol playing Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the deciding match, the young Indian kept her never and bagged a 21-14, 21-9 win to make it 3-2, allowing India to win a historic title.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal breaks record for most sixes by an Indian in a Test innings
- IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: India 363/4; Jaiswal hammers Anderson for three sixes in a row
- Badminton Asia Team Championships: Sindhu, Anmol, Treesa-Gayatri star as India lifts maiden title
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Sachin Baby hundred helps Kerala take lead; Bengal beats Bihar
- Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand highlights, IND 3-2 THA: Anmol beats Pornpicha to win deciding match as Indians lift maiden title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE