Badminton Asia Team Championships: Sindhu, Anmol, Treesa-Gayatri star as India lifts maiden title

PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb and the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand shone for India as it beat Thailand 3-2 to lift its maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships title on Sunday.

Sindhu started the proceedings for India in the first match where she faced Supanida Katethong, clinching a 21-12, 21-12 win to give India a 1-0 win.

Treesa and Gayatri played next in the first women’s doubles match, where they secured a 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 win to extend India’s lead to 2-0.

With the tie operating on the ‘best of five’ rule, Ashmita Chaliha had the chance to give India a clean sweep in her singles match against Busanan Ongbamrungphan, but the latter was the better player throughout the match, beating the Indian 11-21, 14-21 to bring back Thailand into the equation.

It completed the comeback after the in-form duo of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard (Aimsaard sisters) beat the team of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra 21-11, 21-9 to make it 2-2 for Thailand.

With Anmol playing Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the deciding match, the young Indian kept her never and bagged a 21-14, 21-9 win to make it 3-2, allowing India to win a historic title.