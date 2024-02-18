Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-0 THA: Ashmita plays Busanan in Match 3

India 2-0 Thailand
Match 1: PV Sindhu 21-12, 21-12 win against Supanida Katethong (Singles)
Match 2: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 win against Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pra Jongjai (Doubles)
Match 3: Ashmita Chaliha vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
Match 4: Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra vs Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard
Match 5: Anmol Kharb vs Pornpicha Choeikeewong
- February 18, 2024 09:56Game 1: Ashmita 4-10 Busanan
It is wide by Ashmita again as she goes to return Busanan’s smash. The Thai has a six-point lead against the India and looks to be in control of the first game.
- February 18, 2024 09:55Game 1: Ashmita 3-8 Busanan
Ashmita finding it difficult to control the shuttle and as of now, most of her shots are long. Busanan not having to break a sweat at the moment.
- February 18, 2024 09:53Game 1: Ashmita 2-6 Busanan
A good response by Ashmita as she goes for a crosscourt smash. Busanan had no chance to return that.
- February 18, 2024 09:52Game 1: Ashmita 1-5 Busanan
Four points on the trot for Busanan. Ashmita not looking the most confident with her shot selection.
- February 18, 2024 09:51Game 1: Ashmita 1-3 Busanan
Ashmita got her first point of the match but conceded another error to give a two-point lead to Busanan.
- February 18, 2024 09:50Game 1: Ashmita 0-1 Busanan
The first point goes to Busanan as Ashmita makes an error.
- February 18, 2024 09:47Women’s Singles - Ashmita Chaliha takes on Busanan Ongbamrungphan in Match 3
- February 18, 2024 09:41Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 21-16 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Treesa and Gayatri wins the game 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 and gives India a 2-0 lead against Thailand.
- February 18, 2024 09:40Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 20-15 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Two consecutive errors from the Thai duo and it is match point for the duo of Treesa and Gayatri. They have five match points.
- February 18, 2024 09:39Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 17-15 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Some close exchanges at the net lead to a good rally but Gayatri wins the point with a venomous smash. The Thai were completely wrong-footed and it is advantage India at the moment.
- February 18, 2024 09:37Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 16-14 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Gayatri wins the latest points for India courtesy of an incredible smash near the net. It is two points on the trot for the Indians.
- February 18, 2024 09:36Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 14-14 Kititharakul/Jongjai
For the first time since 6-6, the Indians have managed to draw level courtesy of a wonderful cross court smash from Treesa.
- February 18, 2024 09:35Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 12-14 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Gayatri’s return is called out and she immediately goes for the challenge. The challenge is unsuccessful and the Thai regain their two-point advantage.
- February 18, 2024 09:34Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 11-12 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Two smashes for Gayatri and a finishing blow and the Indians are within a point of catching up with the Thai duo.
- February 18, 2024 09:32Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 9-11 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Surely the rally of the match - Kititharakul showed immaculate defence from the ground but the Indians kept hounding with the continuous smashes and finally force Jongjai into conceding the error.
- February 18, 2024 09:30Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 8-11 Kititharakul/Jongjai
The Thai start with a three-point lead after the changeover.
- February 18, 2024 09:29Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 6-10 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Cheap errors have proved to be the downfall for the Indians and now, the Thai has a four-point lead against Treesa and Gayatri.
- February 18, 2024 09:27Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 6-8 Kititharakul/Jongjai
A cheap error by Treesa and suddenly, the Thai duo has a two-point lead against the Indians.
- February 18, 2024 09:26Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 6-6 Kititharakul/Jongjai
And the Thai duo has levelled the score again as Jongjai’s smash down the middle proves too much for Gayatri.
- February 18, 2024 09:25Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 6-5 Kititharakul/Jongjai
After being tied at 5-5, Treesa makes a good return to give India the lead again but the Indians have not being able to build on a lead.
- February 18, 2024 09:23Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 4-4 Kititharakul/Jongjai
A beautiful change in direction by Gayatri, as she approached the net and the Thai cannot do anything about it. The Indians are level on points.
- February 18, 2024 09:22Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 3-3 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Treesa with a thumping smash down the middle and brings India back level on points in the third game. It is two point in a row for the Indians.
- February 18, 2024 09:21Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 1-3 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Gayatri’s return is long and Thailand builds a two-point lead early in the third game.
- February 18, 2024 09:20Game 3: Treesa/Gayatri 1-1 Kititharakul/Jongjai
The third game starts similar to the second game. Neither team has a clear and early advantage.
- February 18, 2024 09:17Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 18-21 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Kititharakul ends the second game with an excellent smash down the middle and it is 1 game each. We will have a third and deciding game.
- February 18, 2024 09:16Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 17-20 Kititharakul/Jongjai
The Thai have an unsuccessful challenge and the Indians reduce the deficit to three points.
- February 18, 2024 09:15Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 16-20 Kititharakul/Jongjai
It is far too easy for the Thai as they restore the four-point lead. Gayatri makes a defensive error. Game point for Thailand.
- February 18, 2024 09:14Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 16-18 Kititharakul/Jongjai
The Indians have gifted two points way to the Thai and the two-point lead is restored.
- February 18, 2024 09:12Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 15-16 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Jongjai’s return is called long but she challenges it. Treesa shouted at her partner to let it go. Hawkeye shows that the initial call was correct and the deficit is cut down to a point for the Indians.
- February 18, 2024 09:11Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 14-16 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Some ferocious attacking by Treesa and in a bid to return her serve, Jongjai’s return ends up falling outside way outside the court. The deficit is cut down to two.
- February 18, 2024 09:10Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 12-16 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Gayatri concedes an error and it is another point for the Thai. The game is slipping away from the Indians.
- February 18, 2024 09:09Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 11-15 Kititharakul/Jongjai
A rare error in the second game from Jongjai and the Indians reduce the deficit to four points.
- February 18, 2024 09:07Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 10-14 Kititharakul/Jongjai
A remarkable change in angle from the defence by Kititharakul and the Thai duo have a four-point lead.
- February 18, 2024 09:06Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 10-12 Kititharakul/Jongjai
The Indians again scramble with their defence and the Thai take advantage, as Jongjai goes for a body smash, directed at Gayatri. The Indian cannot return it and the Thai have a two-point lead again.
- February 18, 2024 09:04Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 9-11 Kititharakul/Jongjai
The Indians show good defence but the Thai onslaught proves to be too much for Treesa and Gayatri. Two points on the trot give the Thai a two-point lead over the Indians.
- February 18, 2024 09:03Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 9-9 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Treesa’s shot is long and the teams are locked at 9-9. Before this, the score had been locked at 7-7 and 8-8. What an excellent game this is turning out to be from a neutral perspective.
- February 18, 2024 09:01Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 7-7 Kititharakul/Jongjai
An excellent return by Kititharakul catches out the Indian duo and Thailand is back level in the second game. The second game is turning out to be a close one.
- February 18, 2024 08:59Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 7-5 Kititharakul/Jongjai
The Thai lost a bit of momentum in the last two points. Behind at the start, Jongjai makes an error and India has a two-point lead at the moment.
- February 18, 2024 08:58Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 5-5 Kititharakul/Jongjai
It is poor shot selection from Jongjai and Gayatri punisher her with a venomous smash. The Thai tries to return it but hits the net. The Indians are level in the second game.
- February 18, 2024 08:57Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 2-4 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Gayatri’s shot looked like it would go out but she made it and the shot was called in. The Indian duo wins their second point of the second game.
- February 18, 2024 08:55Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 0-3 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Another two points on the trot for Thailand and it is a strong start by them in the second game.
- February 18, 2024 08:54Game 2: Treesa/Gayatri 0-1 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Kititharakul’s smash was initially called out but she goes for a challenge and hawk-eye shows that the umpire’s call was wrong. The Thai duo gets the first point of the second game.
- February 18, 2024 08:50Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 21-16 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Another error and Treesa and Jolly have clinched the first game 21-16.
- February 18, 2024 08:50Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 20-15 Kititharakul/Jongjai
An error from Jongjai gives Treesa and Jolly four game points.
- February 18, 2024 08:48Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 18-13 Kititharakul/Jongjai
If there is something called champagne badminton, then Treesa’s last shot was the best example of it. Jongjai goes for cross court smash and expects Treesa to return it in the same direction but with a flick of her wrist, she changes direction completely and the Thai duo is completely dumbfounded.
- February 18, 2024 08:45Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 17-12 Kititharakul/Jongjai
A wonderful cross court smash from Treesa and Kititharakul has no answer to that. Another point for the Indians and they are slowly clinching towards winning the first game. It is still early to point out a clear winner. It is still anybody’s match.
- February 18, 2024 08:43Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 16-11 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Another excellent rally - Treesa kept pressing and Kititharakul finally crumbled under the pressure and ends up conceding an error.
- February 18, 2024 08:41Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 15-8 Kititharakul/Jongjai
From 8-8, the Indians now have a seven-point lead. It was an incredible rally but Jongjai makes a meal of her return and concedes an error to gift a point to the Indians.
- February 18, 2024 08:39Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 11-8 Kititharakul/Jongjai
A meaningful advantage for the Indians, with a couple of points on the trot. The Indian duo seems to have figured out their angles, which they weren’t able to do during the initial period in this first game.
- February 18, 2024 08:36Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 7-7 Kititharakul/Jongjai
A cracker of a match this and both the teams going head-to-head. Kititharakul wins the latest point.
- February 18, 2024 08:34Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 6-5 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Treesa did not have the angle there and still went for the attack. She is punished by Jongjai, whose rocket of a return gives no chance to the Indian.
- February 18, 2024 08:33Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 4-3 Kititharakul/Jongjai
Treesa Jolly with a shot of beauty. From a tight angle, she finds the space to go crosscourt and Jongjai has no answer to the shot. The Indian duo takes the lead for the first time in the match.
- February 18, 2024 08:32Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 3-3 Kititharakul/Jongjai
A delicate touch by Treesa takes the Thai by surprise and the Indians are level on points.
- February 18, 2024 08:31Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 2-3 Kititharakul/Jongjai
After two straight points for the Kititharakul-Jongjai duo, Treesa and Jolly get a point as their opponent overhits the shot and the shuttle falls outside the court.
- February 18, 2024 08:29Game 1: Treesa/Gayatri 1-1 Kititharakul/Jongjai
A good start to the match as India and Thailand have a point each.
- February 18, 2024 08:27Match 2
Match 2 is the women’s doubles and it will be Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pra Jongjai
- February 18, 2024 08:19Game 2: PV Sindhu 21-12 Supanida Katethong
PV Sindhu wins the first match 21-12, 21-12 against Supanida Katethonng and gives India a 1-0 lead against Thailand.
- February 18, 2024 08:17Game 2: PV Sindhu 20-11 Supanida Katethong
Supanida showed immaculate defence to return the first smash of Sindhu but could not do anything with the second one. Match point for Sindhu.
- February 18, 2024 08:16Game 2: PV Sindhu 19-10 Supanida Katethong
Sindhu makes an error in judgement as she waits for the shuttle to land outside the court. A point for Supanida but no serious concern for the Indian.
- February 18, 2024 08:14Game 2: PV Sindhu 18-7 Supanida Katethong
Finally a point for Supanida with a perfectly placed shot at the right corner of the court, which Sindhu could not read. Sindhu is still the clear favourite to win the match.
- February 18, 2024 08:12Game 2: PV Sindhu 16-6 Supanida Katethong
Another error by Supanida and Sindhu has a 10-point lead over her opponent. It will be very surprising if she does not go on to clinch the match from here.
- February 18, 2024 08:11Game 2: PV Sindhu 14-6 Supanida Katethong
PV Sindhu continues her onslaught and she wins her latest point with a perfect example of power and placement. Supanida tries to return at full stretch but fails to do so. Three straight points for the Indian.
- February 18, 2024 08:09Game 2: PV Sindhu 11-6 Supanida Katethong
Sindhu had challenged a decision after Supanida’s crosscourt smash was called in. A long wait for hawk-eye and in the end, there seems to be a glitch. Finally the decision comes and Supanida’s shot is called in. She gets the point.
- February 18, 2024 08:06Game 2: PV Sindhu 10-5 Supanida Katethong
Sindhu uses sheer power to win two points on the trot. Not exactly smashes to the body but Supanida’s reach fails her. Sindhu opens up a five-point lead.
- February 18, 2024 08:05Game 2: PV Sindhu 8-5 Supanida Katethong
Supanida with ample time and space and she uses that to her advantage with a thumping smash. Sindhu has no answer and Supanida wins her third straight point.
- February 18, 2024 08:03Game 2: PV Sindhu 8-2 Supanida Katethong
Supanida’s errors are not helping her and PV Sindhu looks to be running away with the match. The Thai is still in the match but needs to work on conceding less errors.
- February 18, 2024 08:01Game 2: PV Sindhu 5-2 Supanida Katethong
A delicate touch from Sindhu at the net takes the shuttle just beyond the reach of Supanida. It was a well-controlled rally, where the Indian always seemed in control.
- February 18, 2024 08:00Game 2: PV Sindhu 3-2 Supanida Katethong
Supanida continues with her errors and Sindhu takes the lead for the first time in the second game. Sindhu wins three straight points.
- February 18, 2024 07:59Game 2: PV Sindhu 1-2 Supanida Katethong
Supanida started well, clinching the first two points but Sindhu showed her power with a thumping crosscourt smash and her opponent had no answer. First point for Sindhu in the second game.
- February 18, 2024 07:58Game 2: PV Sindhu 0-1 Supanida Katethong
Sindhu’s shot is long and just falls outside the court and Supanida takes the first point of the second game.
- February 18, 2024 07:55Game 1: PV Sindhu 21-12 Supanida Katethong
Another cheap error by Supanida and PV Sindhu takes the first game. A strong start for India.
- February 18, 2024 07:55Game 1: PV Sindhu 20-10 Supanida Katethong
Another error by Supanida gives game point to Sindhu.
- February 18, 2024 07:54Game 1: PV Sindhu 18-9 Supanida Katethong
PV Sindhu lines one up and smashes one down the middle. One could almost feel the point going Sindhu’s way as soon as she hit the smash. So close to clinching the first match.
- February 18, 2024 07:51Game 1: PV Sindhu 15-8 Supanida Katethong
Another error from Supanida and Sindhu reaches the 15-point mark. It looks to be a difficult recovery for the Thai from this position. Sindhu is the favourite to take the first match.
- February 18, 2024 07:50Game 1: PV Sindhu 12-8 Supanida Katethong
The rally of the match so far, which Supanida wins with an excellent smash down the middle. Sindhu tries to react in time but fails to do so.
- February 18, 2024 07:48Game 1: PV Sindhu 12-4 Supanida Katethong
Supanida is no match for Sindhu’s net play and the Indian is running away with the first game here. An eight-point lead at the moment.
- February 18, 2024 07:46Game 1: PV Sindhu 10-4 Supanida Katethong
An error in judgement from Sindhu and a brilliant crosscourt smash from Katethong allowed her to gain two points but in the last point, the latter overhits her shot and Sindhu gets a six-point lead in the first match.
- February 18, 2024 07:44Game 1: PV Sindhu 9-2 Supanida Katethong
Supanida tries to drag Sindhu in a rally battle but the Indian star’s reach proves to be too strong for the Thai. Sindhu enjoying a healthy lead at the moment.
- February 18, 2024 07:42Game 1: PV Sindhu 6-2 Supanida Katethong
Supanida came back with a couple of points but fails to break Sindhu’s momentum. Supanida’s unforced errors helping Sindhu’s cause.
- February 18, 2024 07:40Game 1: PV Sindhu 4-0 Supanida Katethong
India’s PV Sindhu with an excellent start as she takes the first four points. Katethong having difficulty in returning Sindhu’s serve.
- February 18, 2024 07:38PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong underway in Match 1
- February 18, 2024 07:35Match 1
PV Sindhu takes on Supanida Katethong in the first match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC 2024) final.
- February 18, 2024 07:10Order of Event (first team to 3 wins, clinches the title)
PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pra Jongjai
Ashmita Chaliha vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra vs Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard
Anmol Kharb vs Pornpicha Choeikeewong
- February 18, 2024 06:58Preview
Indian women’s team, led by two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, takes on Thailand in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia with the event set to crown a new first-time winner.
The world No. 23 pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, world No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha and 17-year-old Anmol Kharb registered stunning wins in the first doubles and second and deciding singles to lead India to a 3-2 victory over Japan in the semifinals.
SQUADS
India Women’s Squad For BATC Final: Ashmita Chaliha, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, Anmol Kharb, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, Ashwini Ponnappa, Pullela Gayatri Gopichand, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma.
Thailand Women’s Squad For BATC Final: Benyapa Aimsaard, Nuntkarn Aimsaard, Lalinrat Chaiwan, Laksika Kanlaha, Supanida Katethong, Jongkolphan Kititharakul, Tidapron Kleebyeesun, Phataimas Muenwong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Rawinda Projongjai.
When will the India vs Thailand Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) women’s final start?
The India vs Thailand BATC final will start at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, February 18.
Where to watch India vs Thailand BATC final?
The India vs Thailand BATC final can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton Asia Team Championships
The tournament does not have any official broadcast in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-0 THA: Ashmita plays Busanan in Match 3
- India vs England LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: IND 214/2 vs ENG; Gill, Kuldeep start steadily
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran 200 puts Bengal on top; Pandey scores quickfire ton
- IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal, Siraj give Bazball a reality check, put India in driver’s seat on Day 3
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Growth of homegrown talents biggest achievement for Pondicherry, says captain Damodaran Rohit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE