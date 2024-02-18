Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-0 THA: Ashmita plays Busanan in Match 3

February 18, 2024 06:58

Indian women’s team, led by two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, takes on Thailand in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia with the event set to crown a new first-time winner.

The world No. 23 pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, world No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha and 17-year-old Anmol Kharb registered stunning wins in the first doubles and second and deciding singles to lead India to a 3-2 victory over Japan in the semifinals.

SQUADS

India Women’s Squad For BATC Final: Ashmita Chaliha, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, Anmol Kharb, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, Ashwini Ponnappa, Pullela Gayatri Gopichand, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma.

Thailand Women’s Squad For BATC Final: Benyapa Aimsaard, Nuntkarn Aimsaard, Lalinrat Chaiwan, Laksika Kanlaha, Supanida Katethong, Jongkolphan Kititharakul, Tidapron Kleebyeesun, Phataimas Muenwong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Rawinda Projongjai.

When will the India vs Thailand Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) women’s final start?

The India vs Thailand BATC final will start at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, February 18.

Where to watch India vs Thailand BATC final?

The India vs Thailand BATC final can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton Asia Team Championships

The tournament does not have any official broadcast in India.