BWF Para Badminton World Championship 2024: Bhagat, Kadam reach semifinals

Published : Feb 23, 2024 20:14 IST , Pattaya. Thailand - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Pramod Bhagat of Team India celebrating during Tokyo Paralympics
File Photo: Pramod Bhagat of Team India celebrating during Tokyo Paralympics | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Pramod Bhagat of Team India celebrating during Tokyo Paralympics | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam on Friday reached the semifinals of the Para Badminton World Championship to assure themselves of at least a medal here.

Bhagat defeated France’s Mathieu Thomas 21-15, 21-17 to set up a semifinal clash with compatriot Manoj Sarkar.

Kadam got the better of Nigeria’s Chigozie Jeremiah Nnanna 21-13, 21-11. He will take on Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the semifinal.

In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass defeated Japan’s Taiyo Imai and Noriko Ito 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 to seal their place in the semifinal.

They will take on the Indonesian pair of Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyah in the last-four.

In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Bhagat and Kadam will take on the French pair of Guillaume Gailly and Mathiew Thomas.

In other matches, Kumar Nitesh defeated Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun in the quarterfinals to set up a last-four clash against Daniel Bethell of England.

Krishna Nagar defeated Thailand’s Natthapong Meechai 21-12, 17-21, 21-12 to set up a semifinal showdown with Brazil’s Vitor Tavares.

Manisha Ramdass beat Portugual’s Beatriz Monteiro 21-14, 21-12 and will face France’s Maud Lefort in the semifinals.

Manasi Joshi defeated her country-mate Mandeep Kaur 21-12, 21-14 and will face Indonesia’s Syakuroh Qonitah Ikhtiar in the semifinals.

In women’s doubles, Manasi and Thulasimathi Murugesan will face Australia’s Caitlin Dransfield and Amonrat Jamporn in the semifinals.

