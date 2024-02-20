MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lee Chong Wei ‘feels like giving up’ on Malaysian badminton

Lee Chong Wei spoke out after his country lost 3-0 to China in the final of the men’s competition at the Asia Team Championships in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 11:06 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei in action.
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Lee Chong Wei says he “feels like giving up” on Malaysian badminton and warned ahead of the Olympics that “drastic” changes were needed to rescue the sport in the country.

The Malaysian badminton great spoke out after his country lost 3-0 to China in the final of the men’s competition at the Asia Team Championships in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

China was far superior despite not fielding their strongest side. India lifted the women’s crown, with hosts Malaysia failing to get beyond the quarterfinals.

The tournament offered ranking points towards this summer’s Paris Olympics.

“I know the truth hurts, but I think Malaysian badminton will only go downhill from here if nothing is done,” Lee was quoted as saying by  The Star newspaper.

“Right now I feel like giving up on Malaysian badminton,” added Lee, who retired in 2019 after a career that included three Olympic silver medals and three world silver medals.

The long-time former world number one said Malaysia’s badminton authorities had to do more to promote younger players while accusing the players of lacking discipline and commitment.

“We have to make some drastic changes,” the 41-year-old added.

“If not, we will be left behind, left far behind, and badminton will no longer be one of the top sports in this country.

“I really can’t bear to face that,” he concluded.

Related Topics

Lee Chong Wei /

olympics /

Malaysia /

Asia Team Championships /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lee Chong Wei ‘feels like giving up’ on Malaysian badminton
    AFP
  2. AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast rewards Fae after unlikely African Cup of Nations triumph
    AFP
  3. England coach McCullum backs struggling Bairstow to come good
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League: Free-scoring Arsenal want to win it all says Martin Odegaard
    AFP
  5. Rio Open: Defending champ Norrie moves into second round
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Lee Chong Wei ‘feels like giving up’ on Malaysian badminton
    AFP
  2. Munna Khalid: From Jamia Millia Islamia to BWF Para Badminton World Championships
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships gold a confidence boost for Sindhu in Paris Olympics year
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Vimal: We can definitely expect a Paris Olympic medal from Treesa-Gayatri if they qualify
    PTI
  5. Asian Badminton Team Championships: I think my life will change after this win, says Anmol Kharb
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lee Chong Wei ‘feels like giving up’ on Malaysian badminton
    AFP
  2. AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast rewards Fae after unlikely African Cup of Nations triumph
    AFP
  3. England coach McCullum backs struggling Bairstow to come good
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League: Free-scoring Arsenal want to win it all says Martin Odegaard
    AFP
  5. Rio Open: Defending champ Norrie moves into second round
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment