Munna Khalid: From Jamia Millia Islamia to BWF Para Badminton World Championships

One evening in 2014, a bunch of students were playing badminton in the hostel of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. A fellow student, upon asking if he could join them, was told to wait for some time as the group noticed his wobbly walk. Eventually, the group started to untie the net and leave. When the same guy asked what happened, “It’s dinner time. Please come tomorrow,” they responded.

A decade later after that incident, the same guy is set to take part in the BWF Para Badminton World Championships being held in Pattaya, Thailand from February 20 to 25.

“I did not know then that I would play professionally one day,” said Munna Khalid.

Munna, who hails from Khanpur town of Bulandshahr district, had polio just six months after birth.

Third eldest amongst seven siblings, he came to the national capital in 2012 for further education after clearing his Class 12 exams. He got admission to Jamia in the BA (Hons) course and followed it up by doing MA (Social Work). He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Hindi Literature.

“One of my friends, who played badminton for the university, told me that there is a category of para sports for people like him. It was at that moment when I got to know para badminton,” he said.

No one in his family had ever excelled in education. The same is the case for sport. His father is a labourer while one elder brother is a driver.

FILE PHOTO: Munna Khalid won a bronze medal at the first-ever Khelo India Para Games. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Munna played his first proper tournament, conducted by the Rotary Club of United Chennai in 2015 where he reached the quarterfinals. “When I told my family about my plan to participate in that tournament, they asked, ‘When did you start playing?’ before adding ‘You have been doing well in everything. We’re sure you’ll do well in this also’”, said the 29-year-old.

“Their moral support has always been there,” he added.

Munna initially played in the SL3 category (Standing/lower limb impairment/severe). However, at his first-ever international tournament - in May 2022 in Bahrain - he also got the ‘WH2’ classification meant for players with minor impairment and use of a wheelchair to play.

“I could not afford the actual wheelchair that professional para shuttlers use. I bought a basic one from a Bengaluru-based company at a discount, got it modified and have been using it till now,” said the World No. 38.

Munna won a gold (doubles) and silver (singles) at Uganda International in 2022. In 2023, he won a bronze medal at the first-ever Khelo India Para Games and received the Delhi State Award for Person with Disabilities for ‘exceptional achievement in the field of sports.’

His name appeared in the second list of qualified athletes for the World Championships, released on December 23 last year, which did make him happy but also a bit worried at the same time. He had no sponsors. “When I got to know I had qualified for worlds, I knew I needed financial support. That is when Vedanta and Anil Agarwal Foundation came forward to support me. They are taking care of all expenses for my world championships trip,” he said.

In the race for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, the World Championships is an important event with ranking points at stake. Along with the rest of the Indian contingent, Munna spent three weeks in a pre-tournament camp in Lucknow under the guidance of national coach Gaurav Khanna.

“Till now, whatever I had learnt was through videos on the internet as I don’t have a coach. Lucknow was my first experience of proper training. I met players like Palak Kohli and Manoj Sarkar and they encouraged me to do well,” said Munna.