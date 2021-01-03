More Sports Badminton Badminton Kento Momota tests positive for coronavirus Japan has withdrawn all its players from this month's Thailand Open after the world No.1 shuttler tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 17:19 IST File photo of Kento Momota in action during the All England Open Badminton tournament in 2019. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 17:19 IST Japan has withdrawn all its shuttlers from this month's Thailand Open after Kento Momota tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.The world No. 1 was all set to make his comeback in the tournament after being out of action for almost a year following a car crash. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos