Badminton

Kento Momota tests positive for coronavirus

Japan has withdrawn all its players from this month's Thailand Open after the world No.1 shuttler tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

03 January, 2021 17:19 IST

File photo of Kento Momota in action during the All England Open Badminton tournament in 2019.   -  Reuters Photo

Japan has withdrawn all its shuttlers from this month's Thailand Open after Kento Momota tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The world No. 1 was all set to make his comeback in the tournament after being out of action for almost a year following a car crash.

