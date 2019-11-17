More Sports Badminton Badminton Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth loses to Lee Cheuk Yiu in semifinal Kidambi Srikanth, a former world number one, squandered six game points in the second game and suffered a straight-games defeat to exit the Hong Kong Open. PTI HONG KONG 17 November, 2019 07:32 IST Kidambi Srikanth's semifinal defeat at the Hong Kong Open means the Indian challenge has come to an end. - AP PTI HONG KONG 17 November, 2019 07:32 IST A profligate Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Open following a straight-game semifinal defeat to local favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu here on Saturday.The former world number one squandered six game points in the second game and suffered a 9-21, 23-25 defeat in a contest that lasted 42-minutes.It was his first semifinal appearance since making the last four at the India Open Super 500. He had finished runner-up at the event.MATCH BLOGSrikanth fell back early in the opening game with Lee opening up a 6-1 lead. The Indian tried to catch up but failed to narrow the gap.In the second game, Srikanth stepped on the gas and took an early 5-1 lead. However, Lee soon restored parity.The shuttlers fought neck and neck with Srikanth surging ahead but the Indian lost momentum, eventually conceding the match.Srikanth had beaten the 23-year-old Lee in straight games at the India Open last year in their only previous career meeting.With Srikanth’s defeat, the Indian challenge here also came to an end. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.