Hylo Open: Malvika Bansod storms into quarterfinals, Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan suffer straight-game loss

Malvika Bansod reached the quarterfinals of the Hylo Open after she beat world no. 18, Kirsty Gilmour, in straight games here on Thursday.

World no. 39, Malvika is India’s third-highest-ranked shuttler in women’s singles behind world no. 6 P.V. Sindhu and world no. 31 Saina Nehwal.

In the first game, after trailing initially 8-13, Malvika pulled her socks up and went on to win 24-22 against Gilmour.

Going into the second game, the 21-year-old looked unstoppable as she sealed the contest 19-7 and cruised into the quarterfinals after Gilmour retired hurt.

This is Malvika’s second win over a higher-ranked shuttler. In January, at the India Open, she beat Saina Nehwal but lost to P.V. Sindhu in the final.

In a men’s doubles match, Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan Goud made a pre-quarterfinals exit after they lost to Denmark’s Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen 21-17, 21-13.