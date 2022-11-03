Badminton

Hylo Open: Malvika Bansod storms into quarterfinals, Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan suffer straight-game loss

Team Sportstar
Saarbrucken, Germany 03 November, 2022 22:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shuttler Malvika Bansod in action against Saina Nehwal during the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 at IG Stadium, Delhi.

FILE PHOTO: Shuttler Malvika Bansod in action against Saina Nehwal during the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 at IG Stadium, Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Malvika Bansod reached the quarterfinals of the Hylo Open after she beat world no. 18, Kirsty Gilmour, in straight games here on Thursday. 

World no. 39, Malvika is India’s third-highest-ranked shuttler in women’s singles behind world no. 6 P.V. Sindhu and world no. 31 Saina Nehwal.

In the first game, after trailing initially 8-13, Malvika pulled her socks up and went on to win 24-22 against Gilmour.

Who next after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu? Malvika Bansod would like to step up

Going into the second game, the 21-year-old looked unstoppable as she sealed the contest 19-7 and cruised into the quarterfinals after Gilmour retired hurt.

This is Malvika’s second win over a higher-ranked shuttler. In January, at the India Open, she beat Saina Nehwal but lost to P.V. Sindhu in the final.

In a men’s doubles match, Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan Goud made a pre-quarterfinals exit after they lost to Denmark’s Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen 21-17, 21-13.

