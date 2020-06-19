Sindhu to take part in worldwide live workout on Olympic Day

World champion and Olympic silver medallist shuttler P. V. Sindhu will join 21 top athletes around the world in a live workout to mark the Olympic Day on June 23.

Commonwealth and Asian Games champion Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will also be a part of the celebration as she will feature in an already recorded compilation workout video featuring 23 different Olympians from around the world.

The video will showcase their favourite workout moves which will be available on the Olympic Channel.

Sindhu will be among the athletes from around the world who will lead live workouts at 11 a.m. local time across 20 time zones on @olympics Instagram live. She will join the virtual event from her home in Hyderabad.

READ: Can women’s sport survive in the post-pandemic world?

Olympic Day 2020 will see Olympians, athletes and fans all over the globe get active in the world’s largest 24-hour digital workout, the International Olympic Committee said in a release.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world into lockdown and the postponement of the Olympic Games, close to 5,000 Olympians have engaged with a remarkable 243 million people online across more than 50 countries in the IOC’s #StayStrong, #StayActive, #StayHealthy campaign by sharing their daily workouts and uplifting tips on how to stay healthy in body and mind,” the IOC said.

“Olympic Day 2020 will take this campaign to the next level.”

IOC President Thomas Bach said celebrating Olympic Day may feel very different from all previous years, but at the same time the message of the power of sport to bring hope and optimism to everyone resonates even stronger.

“Let us join together to use this power of sport to prepare the postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as a moment of solidarity and resilience of humankind,” he said.

The IOC and its partners, including Olympic Games Organising Committees for Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and Milano-Cortina 2026, the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), International Federations (IFs), Worldwide Olympic Partners and rights-holding broadcasters, will be among those encouraging fans to join the virtual workouts.