Satwik-Chirag rise to number 1 in BWF Men’s Doubles Ranking

Indian Men’s Doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rose to number one in the latest BWF rankings for the first time in their careers.
The Indian duo sealed the top spot in the rankings after securing gold in the Men’s Doubles in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Satwik-Chirag beat South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in straight games to win India’s first ever badminton gold in the Asian Games.
Satwik and Chirag have now aggregated 92411 points from 18 tournaments this year, 2000 points ahead of second-placed Fajar Alfian and Mohammad Rian Ardianto.
