MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Satwik-Chirag rise to number 1 in BWF Men’s Doubles Ranking

The Indian pair sealed the top spot in the rankings after securing gold in the Men’s Doubles in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 10:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medalists India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men’s doubles badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Gold medalists India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men’s doubles badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: Lee Jin-man/ AP
infoIcon

Gold medalists India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men’s doubles badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: Lee Jin-man/ AP

Indian Men’s Doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rose to number one in the latest BWF rankings for the first time in their careers.

The Indian duo sealed the top spot in the rankings after securing gold in the Men’s Doubles in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Satwik-Chirag beat South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in straight games to win India’s first ever badminton gold in the Asian Games.

Satwik and Chirag have now aggregated 92411 points from 18 tournaments this year, 2000 points ahead of second-placed Fajar Alfian and Mohammad Rian Ardianto.

Related Topics

BWF /

BWF Ranking /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 2; Tamil Thalaivas gets Bastami
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Malan, Bairstow help ENG to strong start vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023 Live Updates, Day 2: Updated teams, Full player list, purse remaining; Shadloui, Pawan break record; Thalaivas sign Bastami
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dabang Delhi PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. Satwik-Chirag rise to number 1 in BWF Men’s Doubles Ranking
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Satwik-Chirag rise to number 1 in BWF Men’s Doubles Ranking
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ayush Shetty wins bronze in BWF World Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Badminton World Junior Championships 2023: Unnati, Ayush lead India’s domination in singles
    PTI
  4. Asian Games 2023: Tears as South Korea whitewashes China for ‘precious’ badminton gold
    AFP
  5. Badminton World Junior Championships: India finishes seventh in team events
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 2; Tamil Thalaivas gets Bastami
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Malan, Bairstow help ENG to strong start vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023 Live Updates, Day 2: Updated teams, Full player list, purse remaining; Shadloui, Pawan break record; Thalaivas sign Bastami
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dabang Delhi PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. Satwik-Chirag rise to number 1 in BWF Men’s Doubles Ranking
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment