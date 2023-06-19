Magazine

Indonesia Open champion pair Satwik-Chirag to achieve career-high ranking of world no. 3

Satwik and Chirag, who went down to be ranked sixth from their previous high of no. 4 after two early exits in Thailand and Singapore, will replace Aaron and Soh in the spot.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 08:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate after defeating Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the men’s doubles final of the Indonesian Open in Jakarta on June 18, 2023.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate after defeating Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the men’s doubles final of the Indonesian Open in Jakarta on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate after defeating Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the men’s doubles final of the Indonesian Open in Jakarta on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the winners of the Indonesia Open men’s doubles title, are set to attain their career-high ranking of three in the BWF World Rankings on the back of their historic victory against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

Satwik and Chirag, who went down to be ranked sixth from their previous high of no. 4 after two early exits in Thailand and Singapore, will replace Aaron and Soh in the spot.

Satwik-Chirag and the art of balancing hunger and humility

On Sunday, playing their maiden Super 1000 final, the Indian combination put out an attacking display at the buzzing Istora Senayan court in the final against reigning world champions Aaron and Soh.

In their ninth meeting on the World Tour, Satwik and Chirag, on Sunday, played a fast game against Aaron-Soh, switching from their holding-back approach, and opened the court with quick net exchanges and high smashes. The rattled Malaysians could never come back in the game as the Indian duo kept the shuttle high, never getting into Aaron-Soh’s flat game.

The Indians needed 43 minutes to register a dominating 21-17, 21-18 win to get their first victory after eight consecutive losses against Aaron-Soh.

In the rankings, Satwik and Chirag also benefited from their straight-game win over world no. 1 and home favourites Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

