Uber Cup: Sindhu wins opening singles against Canada's Li

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu gave India a winning start against Canada in the Group D opener of the Uber Cup in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

In the opening singles match, Sindhu comfortably beat Canada's Michelle Li 21-17, 21-10 in 33 minutes. Aakarshi Kashyap will be up against Wen Yu Zhang in the second singles while Ashmita Chaliha will play Rachel Chan in the final singles match.

In the two doubles matches, Shruti Mishra-Simran Singhi and Tanisha Crasto-Treesa Jolly will face Rachel Honderich-Kristen Tsai and Catherine Choi-Josephine Wu respectively.

