Badminton Badminton Uber Cup: Sindhu wins opening singles against Canada's Li Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu comfortably beat Michelle Li 21-17, 21-10 in 33 minutes in the opening singles match of the Group D opener against Canada. Team Sportstar 08 May, 2022 18:28 IST FILE PHOTO: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu comfortably beat Michelle Li 21-17, 21-10 in 33 minutes in the opening singles match of the Group D opener against Canada on Sunday. - AP Team Sportstar 08 May, 2022 18:28 IST Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu gave India a winning start against Canada in the Group D opener of the Uber Cup in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. .@Pvsindhu1 provides perfect start for #TeamIndia at #UberCup #TUC2022 #Bangkok2022 #IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/KVJtNYz8cg— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 8, 2022 In the opening singles match, Sindhu comfortably beat Canada's Michelle Li 21-17, 21-10 in 33 minutes. Aakarshi Kashyap will be up against Wen Yu Zhang in the second singles while Ashmita Chaliha will play Rachel Chan in the final singles match.In the two doubles matches, Shruti Mishra-Simran Singhi and Tanisha Crasto-Treesa Jolly will face Rachel Honderich-Kristen Tsai and Catherine Choi-Josephine Wu respectively.More to follow... Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :