Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen makes semifinals, Kiran George out

Published : Jun 02, 2023, BANGKOK

Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a 21-19, 21-11 win over Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, Kiran George went down to France’s TJ Popov 21-16, 21-17 in the last eight stage.

