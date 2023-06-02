Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen makes semifinals, Kiran George out

Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a 21-19, 21-11 win over Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.
Earlier in the day, Kiran George went down to France’s TJ Popov 21-16, 21-17 in the last eight stage.
More to follow...
