Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen makes semifinals, Kiran George out

Lakshya Sen reached the semifinals of the Thailand Open, while Kiran George lost his quarterfinal match.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 14:51 IST , BANGKOK - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India's Lakshya Sen in action.
India's Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

India's Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a 21-19, 21-11 win over Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, Kiran George went down to France’s TJ Popov 21-16, 21-17 in the last eight stage.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Thailand Open /

Lakshya Sen /

Kiran George

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
