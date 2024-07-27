MagazineBuy Print

Kobe Bryant locker and Diego Maradona’s jersey up for auction in New York

Bryant’s locker, which he used for the majority of his career at the Los Angeles Lakers, is the main attraction for the auction, which ends August 2.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 09:51 IST , New York

AFP
Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star guard, was killed in a 2020 helicopter crash at age 41. He spent his entire NBA career from 1996-2016 with the Lakers.
infoIcon

Kobe Bryant’s Staples Center locker and Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup jersey went on display Friday in New York, part of an auction of rare sports memorabilia at Sotheby’s.

Bryant’s locker, which he used for the majority of his career at the Los Angeles Lakers, is the main attraction for the auction, which ends August 2.

The locker was expected to fetch up to USD 1.5 million, with bids reaching USD 700,000 on Friday.

The locker used by US basketball player, Kobe Bryant, at the Staples Center is displayed at Sotheby’s auction house in New York City on July 26, 2024.
Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star guard, was killed in a 2020 helicopter crash at age 41. He spent his entire NBA career from 1996-2016 with the Lakers.

A maintenance worker saved the locker from being discarded in 2018 during renovations of the Staples Center arena, according to Sotheby’s. An American collector later acquired the piece.

“Kobe Bryant’s locker at the Staples Center is more than just a piece of memorabilia; it’s a sacred relic of his unparalleled journey,” said Brian Wachter, Sotheby’s head of modern collectibles.

“This locker was Kobe’s sanctuary amidst triumphs and challenges, a witness to the highs and lows of a storied career. Every achievement and hardship left its mark within these walls.”

The sale at Sotheby’s also features memorabilia from sporting icons like Michael Jordan and Reggie Jackson, as well as items from contemporary stars such as Rafael Nadal and Stephen Curry.

Bryant’s locker will be on public display at Sotheby’s New York until Tuesday, alongside legendary Argentinian footballer Maradona’s autographed 1986 World Cup semifinal jersey and NBA star Jordan’s shorts from his final game.

