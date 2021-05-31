Boston Celtics fan arrested after tossing water bottle at Kyrie Irving

A Boston Celtics fan was arrested and could face a lifetime ban from TD Garden after throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving after Sunday's game.

Cameras showed security officials quickly responding before the fan was led away in handcuffs. A report from Stadium said the fan had been banned for life from attending Celtics games, while other reports indicated that a lifetime ban was possible but not finalised.

READ| Mark Eaton, record-breaking shot blocker for Jazz, dies at 64

The incident took place after the Nets pulled away for a 141-126 victory over the host Celtics, grabbing a 3-1 lead in their playoff series. Irving walked to centre court and appeared to wipe his shoe on the Celtics' logo before turning to head toward the locker room.

Before he could reach the tunnels, the fan hurled the bottle in his direction. The bottle did not strike Irving, but it caught his attention, and he and several teammates stopped and had words with the fan.

READ| NBA: Trae Young, Ja Morant call fan behaviour disgusting, unacceptable

"It's unfortunate that sports has come to this crossroads where a lot of old ways are coming up," Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19, said after the match.

"It's been that way for entertainment for a long time with underlying racism and just treating people like they are in a human zoo."