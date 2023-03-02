Giannis Antetokounmpo, Filip Forsberg buy stake in MLS club Nashville

Milwaukee Bucks’ twice NBA most valuable player Giannis Antetokounmpo and Filip Forsberg, all-time leading scorer for the NHL’s Nashville Predators, have acquired a stake in Nashville SC, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday.

Greek Antetokounmpo and Swede Forsberg join an ownership group that also includes actress Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece,” said Antetokounmpo, in a statement on the Nashville SC website. “I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team.

“When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with.”

The Antetokounmpo ownership share is a family affair with his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, who also play professional basketball, involved.

In its fourth season, Nashville SC opened the 2023 campaign last Saturday with a 2-0 win over New York City FC.

“Soccer is a global sport, and our newest owners once again reinforce our club’s commitment to being a global team,” said Nashville SC principal owner John Ingram.

“Filip and Giannis are not just amazing athletes – they are ambassadors for their respective sports, role models for millions and advocates in their home towns and worldwide.”