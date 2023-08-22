MagazineBuy Print

James Harden fined USD 100,000 for public comments about status with 76ers

Harden made public comments on August 14 and 17, saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 23:00 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
FILE PHOTO: James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. | Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. | Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team.

Harden made public comments on August 14 and 17, saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request.

READ: Bahamas stuns Argentina, moves closer to Paris Olympic basketball berth

Harden picked up his player option for next season in June, but the 76ers have not found a deal, prompting Harden’s anger. Among other things, he called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organisation that he’s a part of,” Harden said at the event. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organisation that he’s a part of.”

Harden has been one of the league’s top players for the past decade, having won three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season, but he hasn’t won an NBA title, and with him turning 34 this week, time is running out.

James Harden

NBA

